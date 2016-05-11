Dashboard to track Hawaii innovation launched

Hawaii’s progress in fostering and capitalizing on innovation can now be tracked on a new interactive dashboard launched today.

The “Hawaii Innovation Matters” dashboard was created through a partnership between UHERO and local coding bootcamp DevLeague, with support from the Hawaii Business Roundtable.

UHERO said that innovation is the key to economic growth and prosperity, accounting for roughy half of the increase observed in U.S. gross domestic product. As a result, “it is important to be able to track our progress over time and to see how Hawaii stacks up against other states and localities.”

“After all, as they say, what gets measured gets done,” UHERO explains. “The dashboard contains over ten years of data related to education, research and development, entrepreneurship, and economic prosperity in the U.S., with an adjustable timeline and map for state or county comparison.”

The “Hawaii Innovation Matters” dashboard is described as only the first attempt to provide a common set of statistics to inform community dialog and public policy, especially as it applies to economic development.

The data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Education, The National Science Foundation, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Tax Foundation, the Association of University Technology Managers, and the Kauffman Foundation. In future versions, UHERO says, “we plan on making the data easily exportable.”

“Hawaii Innovation Matters” was designed and developed collaboratively by students of DevLeague and UHERO Analytics using d3.js technology.