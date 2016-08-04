‘Books and Spirits’ Event Series Launched

An author and entrepreneur are together launching “Books & Spirits” later this month, describing it as “a new kind of community.”

On Thursday, Aug. 18, the first event will be held in Kakaako, “mixing the best of a book club and a speakeasy to create intimate conversations between readers and authors in a cool setting over literary-themed libations.” Jaimal Yogis, author of “Saltwater Buddha” and “The Fear Project,” will be the first featured guest.

“This collaboration between noted author Stuart Holmes Coleman and serial entrepreneur and executive Mark Watkins is for all passionate lovers of reading who believe books change lives,” according to a press release from event sponsor and host RevoluSun.

Yogis will participate in a talk story session, and noted chef Ed Kenney of the newly opened Mud Hen Water restaurant will provide food and drinks. There will also be an exhibit by nature photographer Rafael Bergstrom.

Yogis’ “Saltwater Buddha” is described as “a comedic coming-of-age memoir about how surfing and the sea helped him transition back into the world after a year in a Zen monastery.” The book has been adapted into a feature documentary that recently opened in select theaters and film festivals. “The Fear Project,” meanwhile, looks at the neuroscience of fear and courage, using science, mindfulness, and sports to reveal ways in which humans can live more fully.

“Books & Spirits” will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 at the RevoluSun Smart Home showroom at 210 Ward Ave., Suite 140. VIP tickets are $20, general admission tickets are $10, and available online via Eventbrite. Tickets include food, cocktails, and a meet-and-greet with the author. Parking is free.

For more information about Books & Spirits, visit booksandspirits.com. For more information about RevoluSun Smart Home, visit RevoluSun.com.