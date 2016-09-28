Clean Energy Fair returns to Kahala Mall on Saturday

To kick off “Energy Action Month” in October, Hawaiian Electric is hosting its annual “Clean Energy Fair” this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kahala Mall, near Macy’s.

The event celebrates the efforts and accomplishments by many organizations across the state to pursue a sustainable, clean energy future for Hawaii. The festivities will also commemorate Hawaiian Electric’s 125th anniversary, which will be on Thursday, October 13, 2016.

The fair will include energy-related booths, games and prizes, an electric vehicle display, and a Hawaiian Electric Customer Service booth. Entertainment will include Na Hōkū Hanohano award winning artist Natalie Ai Kamauu, a keiki hula performance by Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e, a special performance by Electric Ed from Magic Science Hawaii, and more.

The fair is free for all ages.

Sponsors include Hawaiian Electric Company, the state Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, and Kanu Hawaii. For more information, call 543-7511 or visit www.hawaiianelectric.com.