Consolidated opening Olino theaters in Kapolei

Consolidated Theatres announced the opening of Olino, the company’s ninth cinema in Hawaii and its first to break ground since 2001, at Ka Makana Alii on Friday, October 21, 2016. Olino is an eight-screen complex featuring electric recliener seats, wall-to-wall screens, “pristine digital projection,” and the newest Dolby Atmos multi-channel immersive sound.

The complex will open at Ka Makana Alii, the 1.4 million-square-foot regional mall in West Oahu.

“We are honored to be part of the exciting new Ka Makana Alii development and are thrilled to open Consolidated’s first state-of-the-art luxury cinema in Kapolei. We look forward to serving the growing West Oahu community for years to come,” says Ellen Cotter, CEO of Reading International, Inc.

The company says Olino features a sleek architectural design that brings natural light into the welcome space of the cinema and luxurious amenities to create the most brilliant movie-going experience, expanding on the “Titan XC” at Ward Theaters with an experience dubbed “Titan Luxe.”

In addition to the traditional cinema concessions and 140 flavors offered by Coca-Cola Freestyle, a menu of locally inspired and freshly prepared items has been curated by former Food Network executive Bruce Seidel and former Food Network chef Santos Loo. Unique items include a Kim Chee Burger, Banh Mi-Style Hot Dog and Loaded Baked Potato Fries.

Local specialty items from around the island will be offered including a full gourmet coffee menu from Kai Coffee Hawaii, mini pies from The Hawaiian Pie Company and specialty macarons from the Instagram-famous Macarons by Tiffany. In addition, a diverse selection of craft beers on draft and wines will be offered during select showtimes to guests ages 21 and over.

A full service outdoor patio will be the perfect place for guests to enjoy a meal, coffee or dessert before or after a film.

“As a kamaaina company, we are proud to offer a new and exciting entertainment destination in West Oahu, with a focus on local food and hospitality with aloha,” said Lindsey Chun-Hori, director of marketing of Consolidated Theatres Hawaii.

Olino’s unique film programming, in addition to the latest blockbusters, includes specialty events such as The Hana Hou Picture Show, a monthly retro film series featuring beloved 80’s classics such as Top Gun and The Goonies; Cry Baby Matinee, a movie experience designed for new parents and their babies; and Hitchcocktober, celebrating Alfred Hitchcock with a special presentation of Psycho digitally remastered and restored on Halloween.

To celebrate the opening of Olino, Consolidated will host a public preview from October 17-19. Guests can see recent Hollywood blockbusters and family favorites with $2 admission, candy, popcorn and soda. A selection of items from the new locally-inspired menu will also be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii and arts and education.

Olino is located at the intersection of Kualakai and Kapolei Parkway. Ample free parking is available.

For more information about Olino and to reserve your seat in advance, please visit www.OlinoTheatres.com. Olino’s social media channels include http://www.Facebook.com/olinotheatres, www.Twitter.com/olinotheatres, and http://www.instagram.com/olinotheatres.