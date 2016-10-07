Panel to unpack recent changes in Honolulu’s media landscape

A lot is happening in the local media scene these days: Civil Beat has transitioned to a new nonprofit business model; China Daily USA has begun publishing a new weekly Honolulu edition; Hawai‘i Public Radio has a new head; and the Star-Advertiser/Midweek is going through staff cutbacks, just to name a few. Join a panel of local news executives and experts for an informal roundtable discussion on some of the recent changes in Honolulu media.

The panel discussion will be held Wed. Oct. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. at the East-West Center’s John A. Burns Hall, Rm. 4118. Admission is free and open to the public, with limited seating available. RSVPs are requested to: (808) 944-7111, or ewcinfo@eastwestcenter.org. Paid parking is available for $6 on the UH Manoa campus.

Panelists :

New Hawai‘i Public Radio President José Fajardo will introduce his vision for the station

The panel is cosponsored by the East-West Center and the UH Manoa School of Communications Journalism Program.

About the East-West Center

The East-West Center promotes better relations and understanding among the people and nations of the United States, Asia, and the Pacific through cooperative study, research, and dialogue. Established by the U.S. Congress in 1960, the Center serves as a resource for information and analysis on critical issues of common concern, bringing people together to exchange views, build expertise, and develop policy options.

Photo by Karen Chan/karendesuyo (Flickr/CC).