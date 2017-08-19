Firms partner to ship Ikea products to Hawaii

Local freight forwarding company Ship To Hawaii has partnered with software development firm Sudokrew Solutions to make it easlier for Hawaii residents to ship Ikea products to the Aloha State.

Social media in Hawaii recently buzzed with the news that Ikea products would be available through Amazon, but island Ikea fans celebrations were shortlived as it was revealed that available items were limited to small items such as bags and lightbulbs, rather than modular Swedish furniture.

Local shoppers looking for a Malm bed frame, complete with modular storage, or a BESTÅ shelf unit, now have a new option.

Ship to Hawaii has launched a new online service offering that was developed in partnership with Sudokrew Solutions, which specializes in making web and mobile applications for Hawaii businesses.

“I just really wanted to get a bed frame,” jokes Sudokrew co-founder Spencer Toyama. “We knew there was a demand because of the adwords campaign results we helped [Ship To Hawaii] with.”

“It was really a matter of finding the right solution for this business, that served Ship to Hawaii’s core focus in providing a valuable freight forwarding service to the local community,” Toyama added. “This is still the first iteration of the service, or what we call a Minimum Viable Product, so we’re hoping to get feedback from users to improve it over time.”

Ship to Hawaii unveils this new offering with the same values that has served their business for many years, said company spokesman Jerry Tamamoto: “treating local customers like family.”

“We knew the people of Hawai‘i have been requesting this bridge for some time, and we’re just happy to serve our community with this new service,” he said.

The new service can be accessed through Ship to Hawaii’s new online portal. Buyers need to simply add the Article number for the item they need shipped, and the web application provides quote and shipping instructions to allow the buyer to order the item from the Ikea online catalog.