HPU unveils new logo, designed by Sig Zane

Hawaii Pacific University (HPU) unveiled its new logo today, designed by the legendary Hawaiian artists and storytellers of Sig Zane Designs, during a brand launch event for students, faculty and staff at Aloha Tower Marketplace. The new logo accompanies an overall rebranding of HPU, providing a cohesive, impactful and professional representation of the university’s values, priorities, and purpose.

“We saw an opportunity to better tell our university’s story particularly how we transform lives with our personalized hands on approach to education,” said John Gotanda, president of HPU. “Our new brand speaks to our core beliefs and embodies the innovation and uniqueness of Hawaii Pacific University.”

HPU enlisted the help of one of the nation’s leading higher education market research and creative firms, SimpsonScarborough, to develop the new brand based on interviews with alumni, local business executives and prospective students and parents, among others. The new brand is founded on six strategic drivers: hands-on experiential learning through a personal tailored approach, a close-knit and supportive learning environment, a focus on robust academics and our strength of locations and diversity and cross cultural environment.

Desiring a fresh logo design representative of the University’s commitment to Hawaii, its local community, and the Hawaiian values of Pono, Kuleana and Aloha, HPU sought the talents of legendary local artist, Sig Zane. “We are passionate about design, sharing Hawaii’s culture and practices through storytelling, and approaching every project from a native perspective,” said Zane. “HPU wanted a logo that captured the deep traditions and values of our islands, so we wove elements together into a story speaking to the rich history of our aina and created a logo that would be a clear and lasting representation of HPU’s roots in Hawaii.”

Hawaii Pacific University believes the new branding and logo will increase unity and pride within the institution’s community while providing powerful messaging to the world reflective of HPU’s exceptional place in the higher education landscape. From new brochures, a refreshed website, video commercials and other materials utilizing the new brand and logo, HPU is further positioning itself as a leader who empower students to get up close and personal with the subjects they’re passionate about.