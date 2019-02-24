New wave mural unveiled in Kaka‘ako

SALT at Our Kakaʻako and community partner AccesSurf unveiled the newest “101 Perfect Waves” mural by noted artist Hilton Alves, at the SALT Bar Crawl.

AccesSurf’s equipment truck was adorned with one of Alves’ special murals, as part of his 101 Perfect Waves International Mural Project. An acclaimed artist and waterman, Alves is painting large wave scenes around the world to inspire people to take part in environmental preservation and have a greater relationship with art. His work can be seen on Oʻahu and Maui, and also Sao Paulo, Brazil and at Sentosa Island, in Singapore.

The AccesSurf mural, which will be display at The Barn at SALT at Our Kakaʻako, will help raise awareness of the nonprofit’s mission of building an inclusive community that empowers people with disabilities, through accessible beach and water programs. Outreach includes helping wounded service men and women by providing them with healing ocean experiences, like surfing.

While at SALT at Our Kakaʻako, guests can visit the many unique stores and restaurants that make it urban Honolulu’s most exciting gathering place and the 2018 winner of the International Council of Shopping Centers Shopping Center of the Year Award.

Parking is available in the SALT at Our Kaka‘ako parking structure, accessible from Keawe Street. Additional parking is also available at The Flats at Puʻunui. See www.saltatkakaako.com. Follow and tag photos @SaltOurKakaako.

Learn more about AccesSurf at www.accessurf.org and the 101 Perfect Waves International Mural Project at www.101perfectwaves.com.

About SALT at Our Kaka‘ako

Named after the paʻakai (Hawaiian for “salt”) ponds that once dotted the low-lying wetlands of this area, SALT at Our Kaka‘ako is Honolulu’s innovative epicenter for local culture, food, shopping, and events. Comprising 85,000 square feet of a dynamic mixture of local small business and national brands, SALT is an urban city block designed for exploration and engagement for retail, restaurants, and services. This groundbreaking gathering place in the heart of Our Kakaʻako is where new makers and new ideas converge.

Owned by Kamehameha Schools, revenues generated from SALT at Our Kakaʻako fund educational opportunities for more than 48,000 learners and caregivers annually through three campuses on the O‘ahu, Maui, and Hawai‘i island; 30 preschools statewide, literacy instruction and support in more than 200 public school classrooms; financial and educational support for 17 Hawaiian-focused public charter schools; and collaborations with 50 additional organizations throughout the state. www.saltatkakaako.com

About Our Kakaʻako

Our Kaka‘ako encompasses nine city blocks in the heart of Kaka‘ako centered around the arts, culture and creative hub on Auahi, Keawe and Coral streets. It’s an emerging epicenter for Hawai‘i’s urban-island culture that is an incubator for a variety of artists, chefs, influencers and entrepreneurs. Rooted in Hawaiian cultural values, Our Kakaʻako is built on empowering creativity, cultivating innovation and building a truly unique, local community. www.ourkakaako.com

About Kamehameha Schools

Kamehameha Schools is a private, educational, charitable trust founded and endowed by the legacy of Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop, the great-granddaughter and last direct descendant of King Kamehameha I.

The mission of Kamehameha Schools is to improve the capability and well-being of Native Hawaiians. Kamehameha Schools achieves their mission by operating an educational system serving over 6,900 students of Hawaiian ancestry at K-12 campuses on Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi island. Income generated from its Hawai‘i real estate and portfolio of diverse financial investments fund 96% of the Schools’ educational mission. www.ksbe.edu

About AccesSurf

Established in 2006, AccesSurf creates an inclusive community that empowers people with disabilities through accessible water programs. In following the spirit of Duke Kahanamoku, AccesSurf continues to be a pioneer in the advancement of adaptive watersports, ocean recreation, and therapeutic instruction for participants throughout the state of Hawai’i and worldwide. To become a participant, volunteer or learn more visit www.accessurf.org. Follow on social media: Facebook @accessurf and Instagram @accessurf_hawaii.