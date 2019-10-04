4th annual state hackathon seeks innovation for public agencies

Gov. David Ige’s vision for the HACC when it began in 2015 included providing an opportunity for civic engagement with the local technology community in modernizing state functions and services for a more effective, efficient and open government.

The HACC will generate proof-of-concepts by student, amateur and professional coders to benefit community and State agencies to support sustainability at the idea-phase level, feeding into Hawai’i’s vibrant innovation ecosystem to promote solutions for community resilience, professional development, local job creation and building local businesses.

The HACC breaks the mold of a traditional hackathon, which typically takes place over a single day or weekend. The HACC provides an expanded multi-week timeframe meant to encourage interaction between community teams and state department personnel, ultimately resulting in sustainable solutions that are appropriately matched with technologies and platforms in use or being considered by the state. Beginning at the HACC Kickoff, community participants form teams and select from a list of challenges.

The HACC is nationally recognized with the State IT Innovation of the Year award by StateScoop, the leading government IT media company in the nation’s capital.

Sponsors of the event include Hawaiian Airlines, Kaiser Permanente, Transform Hawai‘i Government, AT&T, RevaComm, Unisys, Salesforce-Carahsoft, HawaiiData Collaborative, revacomm, and DRFortress. Community partners include Hawai‘i Green Growth, Hawaii Technology Development Corporation, Pacific Center for Advanced Technology Training, Sultan Ventures and XLR8HI.