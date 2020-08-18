COVID-19 discount offered on real estate licensing course

Abe Lee Seminars Offers New Career Opportunity to Workers Affected By Shutdown

Abe Lee

Abe Lee Seminars, one of Hawaii’s leading real estate education providers, is offering a major discount on its online independent study pre-license course to assist workers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdown.

The course, which normally costs $475, will be offered for $250, representing a 47% discount.

Abe Lee Seminars, which marks 40 years in business this year, offered the same type of discount in March 2008 when Aloha Airlines abruptly ended operations and almost 2,000 employees lost their jobs. Currently, the state is facing more than 180,000 unemployment claims filed since March, when the first case of the global viral outbreak was confirmed in Hawaii.

“The pandemic has caused tremendous financial hardship for many people who have lost their jobs, furloughed, or had their hours reduced,” said school owner Abe Lee, who also is principal broker of Century 21 iProperties Hawaii. “We want to offer them the opportunity for a new career in the real estate industry.”

“Besides residential and commercial sales, getting a license can open other doors as well – such as mortgage lending, escrow work, property management, timeshare sales,” Lee said. “There are also opportunities for those who want to keep their other job – they can be a referral agent and earn commissions for referring leads to full-time agents.”

The independent study pre-license course is approved by the Hawaii Real Estate Commission and certified for the state’s real estate licensing requirements. Applicants must be 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen or an alien authorized to work in the United States.

For more information about the course, go to www.abeleeseminars.com.

About Abe Lee Seminars

Abe Lee Seminars assists real estate licensees and CPAs to become better professionals by offering high quality classes in continuing education and pre-licensing. The Honolulu school was founded in 1980 by Abe Lee, owner and principal broker at Century 21 iProperties Hawaii, a full service real estate company serving buyers and sellers in the state of Hawaii and around the world. Lee has authored 20 proprietary continuing education courses for real estate licensees and CPAs. His courses are focused on being practical, informative and beneficial to both licensees and clients. For more information, go to www.abeleeseminars.com.

