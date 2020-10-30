Groups fight to keep Dillingham Airfield open

Dilingham Airfield supports 130 jobs and generates $12 million a year in economic activity for the state, according to the Save Dillingham Airfield group, which is partnering with the national Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) to keep the Oahu airport open.

Businesses at Dillingham Airfield, also known as Kawaihapai Airport, offer visitors glider rides, skydiving, and flying lessons under a state Department of Transportation lease from the U.S. Army. The department has announced that it intends to end its lease four years early.

A newspaper poll that sampled public opinion on Hawaii’s economic prospects stressed the importance of the visitor industry in recovering from the “April trough” that slammed tourism and business transportation and triggered major statewide job losses as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

“The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization last month forecast that it will take more than three years — until after 2023 — for the state economy to regain the level it was at last year or even the year before,” the Star Advertiser reported on October 20.

Against that backdrop, it would be a “travesty” if Dillingham Airfield ended its run as a general aviation airport early, said state Sen. Gil Riviere (D-District 23) in a recent broadcast interview. The move would shutter 11 businesses that inject millions of dollars into the local economy.

“There’s just so much potential. We’ve got to save it,” he said.

The aviation sector has rallied around the airport since the state revealed plans to seek an early end to its airport lease that would otherwise expire in 2025.

But now the harsh impact of the pandemic on Hawaii has raised Dillingham Airfield’s profile far beyond the airport boundary as the community at large pins its optimism for recovery on drawing visitors back to Hawaii’s renowned attractions.

Time to save Dillingham Airfield, described as supporters as “Northern Oahu’s Gateway to the Sky,” is growing short. The scheduled closing date is June 30, 2021. The Save Dillingham Airfield support group recently warned that state officials plan to take preliminary steps toward the shutdown in January.

Riviere believes that the closure plan undervalues the airport’s contribution to the community’s well-being and its starring role in Hawaii tourism.

“This is the number one drop zone in the world. More people jump out of airplanes at Dillingham than any place else in the world, so it’s a travesty,” Riviere said.

Melissa McCaffrey, AOPA Western Pacific regional manager, said the next twelve weeks will be critical for airport advocacy.

“For more than nine months now, AOPA and the Save Dillingham Airfield group have tried to provide solutions to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, all of which include preserving the airfield as a joint civilian-military-use facility,” she said. “Unfortunately, Hawaii DOT has continued to move forward with their plans to prematurely exit out of their FAA Airport Improvement Program obligations and the lease with the U.S. Army, inevitably killing off the businesses and jobs at the now thriving airfield.”

McCaffrey urged aviation supporters “to be geared up and ready to assist” on several possible fronts perhaps including submitting testimony to support a legislative strategy, contacting elected officials to advocate for the airport, and joining the airport-support group.

Riviere, in his news interview, added that despite the short timeline, he remained upbeat about the airport’s chances to survive. He said three management companies have been identified that could take over airport administration from the Department of Transportation, which runs Hawaii’s public airports, if the state wants to opt out.

Both the FAA and the military would have to sign off on any closure arrangements which would require an ambitious project to restore the property to its original condition, he said.

