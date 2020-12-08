Special Aloha Shirt Celebrates 40 Years of The Nature Conservancy

Hawaii sportswear brand Kahala this week released a special edition aloha shirt marking the 40th anniversary of Hawaii chapter of The Nature Conservancy.

The design is entitled ʻĀina Pūlama Mau, meaning ‘islands forever treasured’ in Hawaiian.

The Nature Conservancy has been active in Hawaii since the late 1960s, helping to protect the islands’ lands and waters, and opened its Honolulu office in 1980. Since then, it has created partnerships to manage over two million acres of forests and watersheds, collaborated with more than 50 local communities to restore Hawaii’s coral reefs and fisheries, and initiated operations to restore wildlife and study climate resilience at Palmyra Atoll.

Kahala artists worked closely with TNC scientists and Hawaiian cultural advisors to create a striking piece of artwork that weaves together an assemblage of wildlife and evokes a call to preserve the nature and culture of these islands.

Featured in this print are 30 native species of both land and sea, from the iconic ‘I’iwi bird and beloved Honu, to lesser known favorites like the Pinao’ula damsel fly and Kāhuli tree snail. These species are a key part of Hawaii’s signature biocultural diversity, found in TNC’s preserves and partnership management areas.

“The native plants and animals featured on this shirt celebrate the stunning biocultural diversity found in our lands and waters,” says Ulalia Woodside, Executive Director, The Nature Conservancy, Hawaii Chapter. “They are the foundation of what makes Hawaii, Hawaii, and there is a story to be told about each one of them. We are honored to work with Kahala to tell that story through this design.”

Founded in 1936, Kahala is the oldest operating apparel company in Hawaii, and the first to manufacture aloha shirts at scale here in the islands.

The special edition aloha shirts are available at Kahala stores, online, and at select retailers, with a portion of proceeds supporting The Nature Conservancy, Hawaii Chapter.