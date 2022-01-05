Filmed on Oahu, ‘Lost Treasure’ debuts Jan. 11

A new family adventure film that was shot entirely on location on Oahu will be available on VOD and DVD across the US and Canada on Tuesday, January 11.

The main filming location for “The Lost Treasure” was the Hawaii Polo Club in Waialua. Other filming locations included Makapu’u Beach, Nu’uanu, and in Waikiki.

Produced with an entirely local cast and crew, “The Lost Treasure” stars Josh Margulies, who was raised on Oahu. His family has been in Hawaii since after World War II.

Director Stella Tinucci is also Margulies’ co-star and the pair are a real-life couple that got married at the same polo club where the movie was filmed.

Additional castmembers include Terry Bookhart, Angelica Quinn, Dezmond Gilla, and William Roehl.

The film synopsis is as follows:

When an out-of-luck treasure hunter receives an old journal from a beautiful and mysterious Hawaiian woman, he discovers that it contains clues to an ancient Hawaiian secret that’s been lost for generations. Along with a magical compass he inherited as a boy, the treasure map will lead to a powerful staff known to contain a mystical force that could destroy the island. But his greedy rival is determined to secure the staff’s powers for himself, leading to a cat-and-mouse game through the wild Hawaiian rainforest.