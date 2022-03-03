Lanai Tabura returns to radio with KUMU

Lanai Tabura

Comedian, TV host, and actor Lanai Tabura is returning to Honolulu radio on 94.7 KUMU-FM.

Beginning March 7, “Lanai’s Traffic Jam” will air exclusively KUMU every weekday from 2pm to 7pm. Tabura will broadcast a mix of old school music and his unique brand of humor.

In announcing the launch of “Lanai’s Traffic Jam,” Pacific Media Group (PMG) says it “continues to invest in live, local radio programming.”

Tabura is known in part due to comedy show appearances, as the host of “Cooking Hawaiian Style.” and from community events, but he is no stranger to radio. He started in radio in Honolulu in 1986 when he was just 16 years old.

“We worked together in the past, and bringing him to the station was an easy call,” says Kelsey Yogi, Program Director for 94.7 KUMU-FM “Lanai is committed to entertain and support the people of Oahu. His hiring is a great opportunity to do more for our community. He has the star power to complete the new on-air lineup on 94.7 KUMU.”

“As a proud member of this community, the decision to join the Pacific Media Group ohana was easy and I’m excited to return to Honolulu radio on 94.7 KUMU. I get to play music by many of the artists and songs I helped debut back in the day,” says Tabura. “Radio provides a direct and interactive connection with the audience at home, at work and at play. There’s nothing else like it!”

His experience extends to radio shows in Tokyo and Fukuoka, Japan, the popular podcast “It’s a Hawaii Thing,” Food Networks’ “Great Food Truck Race,” as a co-host on Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations,” and most recently as Jake in season 6 of “Hawaii 5-0.”

Fans can listen to “Lanai’s Traffic Jam” on the radio every weekday afternoon or streamed from our website at https://kumu.com/.

More about Lanai can be found on https://kumu.com/lanai/.

About Pacific Media Group

Pacific Media Group is a Hawaii-based media company with offices in Kahului, Oahu, Kauai, Hilo and Kona. PMG owns and operations 20 radio stations PMGHawaii.com, MauiNow.com, BigIslandNow.com, HawaiiAirportAdvertising.com and multiple website, app, and digital radio products.