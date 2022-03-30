Medical cannabis outfit opens Ala Moana location

Medical Marijuana Hawaii this week announced that it is opening a new evaluation site in the Ala Moana building, expanding their medical marijuana services to a larger population.

Medical Marijuana Hawaii

The company’s initial location in Hawaii Kai will continue to service patients.

“We are flexible and available to communicate with patients via email, text, phone, or virtual meetings and we help patients obtain medical marijuana cards,” said founder Kenji Croman. “We have seen cannabis reduce the use of opiates and over the counter pain relievers and are eager to bring these medical benefits to those in need of support.”

The grand opening of the new evaluation site is expected to attract a wider client-base as it accepts new patients.

Medical marijuana is known to help PTSD, extreme pain, cancer, ALS, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and more. Medical Marijuana Hawaii says it has been able to obtain cards for the majority of their patients in the past.

The MMH team meets individually with each person to complete the application from start to finish, going through the patient’s entire medical record along the way.

“We are specifically eager to help more veterans suffering with PTSD in our new practice and hope that this second location will expand our capacity to offer life changing services to individuals with medical conditions across the board.”

To learn more about Medical Marijuana Hawaii and their new location, visit their website at dr329.com.