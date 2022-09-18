Shaka documentary invites public to finale filming

The public is invited to appear in the epic finale luau/show scene in the documentary “Shaka, A Story of Aloha” on Wednesday October 19, 2022 from 5:30pm – 8:00pm at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

A limited number of seats are on sale on a first-come basis at shakacon2022.eventbrite.com, priced in two tiers, Premium at $225 and General at $175.

Attendees will be treated to a premiere-style red carpet experience, a world-class luau dinner by Polynesian Cultural Center, a live show themed as a shaka contest, soundtrack sneak-peeks by Henry Kapono, legendary musician and Shaka music director, and Shaka gift bags.

Audience members will be recorded for the film, so those not wishing to be recorded should not attend.

Film crews directed by famed director Bryan Spicer and Hawaiian film director Alex Boccheri are tasked with making the concept of aloha in paradise visual through capturing audience member Shakas and reactions. The finale event has been dubbed ‘ShakaCon.’

“ShakaCon is the capstone of a picture that started out as a simple documentary but has turned into a movement to share aloha with the world,” said producer Steve Sue. “We’re beyond excited to see this project wrap photography, get on to music with Henry [Kapono] and a final rough cut by January 2023. We’re stoked with what we’ve captured so far and can’t wait to share the power of Shaka with the world.”

The film “Shaka, A Story of Aloha” was first funded by Kamehameha Schools and is produced by Bizgenics 501C3 in association with Kapono, Inc. and Sight & Sound Productions. More information can be found at ProjectShaka.com.

ShakaCon is presented by Remedy Spa Hawaii, one of Hawaii’s newest premium spa experiences in Waikiki.