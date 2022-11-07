Hawaii tops list of photographers per capita in the U.S.

In brief…

Hawaii has the highest number of photographers in the country, with 123.87 photographers per 100K people.

Vermont managed to scrape a place on the list, making it to number 10.

In contrast, Mississippi has the lowest number of photographers in the country, with just 39.30 photographers per 100K people.

A new study reveals that Hawaii has the most photographers in the country.

The research, conducted by royalty-free stock photo and content agency 123RF.com, analyzed data from the US Census Bureau to discover which states have the highest number of photographers per 100K people.

The study revealed that Hawaii is the state with the highest number of photographers. The Aloha state ranked so highly due to its total of 1,759 total photography service businesses, which equates to 123.87 services per 100K people. When broken down, Hawaii has 139 employer establishments and 1,620 non-employer establishments or independent businesses.

Montana placed next in the ranking, with the second-highest number of photographers in the country. Montana has 110.39 photographers per 100K people, with a total of 1,172 total photography businesses statewide. Interestingly, many states with the most photographers are located in the country’s Northwest, including Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, and Oregon.

The analysis revealed that Colorado has the third-highest number of photographers, with 104.86 photography businesses per 100K people. Of the 5,961 total photographic service businesses in Colorado, 430 are employer establishments, while 5,531 are non-employer independent businesses.

Utah ranked as the fourth state with the highest number of photographers. Of the total 3,033 photography businesses in Utah, 258 are employer establishments, and 2,775 are independent businesses, equating to 96.25 photographers per 100K people in the Western state.

The study placed Wyoming next in the ranking, with the fifth-highest number of photography businesses in the country; 95.64 photographers per 100K thousand people. The top ten is rounded out by Vermont ranking in sixth place, Oregon in seventh, followed by South Dakota, Idaho, and Maine in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.

On the other end of the scale, the study revealed that Mississippi has the lowest amount of photographers in the country when compared to its population. Mississippi has a total of 1,172 photographic service businesses, equating to just 39.30 photographers per 100K people.

A spokesperson for 123RF.com commented on the study: “With an estimated 38,420 professional photographers across the country, according to the US Census Bureau, many different factors can attract photographers to certain states and cities. Finding a location with the right mix of culture, job opportunities, income, and subject matter can be challenging, but some states can evidently offer more to photographers than others.

“This study offers an interesting insight into where photography is most prominent in the country. Hawaii unsurprisingly takes the crown, as Hawaiian photographers are often spoiled for choice with the state’s beautiful landscapes and scenery.”

The study was conducted by 123RF, which provides the best royalty free stock images, photos, vectors, footage, videos, and music files for by talented artists and contributors worldwide.

Photo by Ailbhe Flynn on Unsplash