Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash
Government Transportation 

State announces more red light camera locations

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) today announced the full selection of sites for the Red-Light Safety Camera (RLSC) pilot. Phase 1 sites were announced on Sept. 20, and are:

  • Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street
  • Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street

The Phase 2 sites will be:

  • Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue
  • Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard
  • Pali Highway and School Street

The Phase 3 sites will be:

  • Likelike Highway and School Street
  • King Street and Ward Avenue
  • Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street
  • Beretania Street and Piikoi Street
  • McCully Street and Algaroba Street

Construction on the Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue RLSC began on Nov. 28 and is expected to take between 2-4 weeks. HDOT will update when this site is ready to send out warnings.

For more information on the pilot project, including a copy of the engineering study explaining the site selections, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/

