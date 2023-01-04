Hawaii Residents Report the Least Amount of Sleep

New research has revealed that Hawaii is the US state where residents are getting the least amount of sleep.

The research, sponsored by MattressInsider.com, analyzed data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps 2022 to discover the percentage of American adults getting less than 7 hours of sleep per night on average in each state.

Hawaii ranks as the US state getting the least amount of sleep. 43.2% of adults report getting less than 7 hours of sleep per night, according to recent data. This is 8% more people than the US average of 35.2%.

The data reveals huge disparities across the US, with 14% more residents in Hawaii reporting less than 7 hours of sleep than in Minnesota. Minnesota is the US state with the smallest percentage of people getting less than 7 hours of sleep, only 29.1%.

West Virginia comes in second, with 42.5% of adults getting less than 7 hours of sleep.

42.1% of Kentucky residents report getting fewer than 7 hours of sleep. This is 6.9% more people than the US average.

#4: Tennessee: 40.8%

#5: Ohio: 40.6%

#6: Michigan: 40.4%

#7: Alabama: 39.6%

#8: New York: 38.9%

#9: South Carolina: 38.8%

#10 (tie): Pennsylvania and Virgina: 38.6%

“Research has revealed that getting less than seven hours of sleep a night is linked to poor health such as weight gain, increased risk of diabetes, heart disease and depression,” MattressInsider.com reported. “Getting 7 hours or over on a regular basis results in better cognitive abilities and a lower risk of health concerns.”

Improving the length and quality of your sleep is vital for body and brain function, and there are several simple ways everyone can implement into their daily routines. Stick to a sleep schedule; this will help your body adjust to falling asleep at a certain time and waking only when your alarm is set. Ensure your room is cool, dark and quiet; this enhances your body’s instinct to sleep. Do not go to bed on a full stomach or hungry; finding the right balance is vital to avoid the discomfort that can keep you awake.

Making sure that you find the time to factor in these routine changes to your daily routine will aid your sleep quality and therefore your overall health.

This research was sponsored by MattressInsider.com, which specializes in hand-made residential mattresses as well as custom mattress sizes and shapes.

Methodology: Analysed data from 2022 County Health Rankings to determine the percentage of adults in each US state getting less than 7 hours sleep.

