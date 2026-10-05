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Act one: the rapper came before the label

There was a catalogue of records before there was a clothing label. Desto Dubb, who came up in Watts, in South Los Angeles, was working as a rapper well before anyone printed his phrase on a hoodie. The XXL write-up landed on March 18, 2017, writing about his EP Born to Sale Juice, which had arrived in early October 2016. More about the brand is explained by that date than by the founding mythology, because it fixes the music as the earlier of his two designer t shirts careers. The graphics read like track titles because they were written by someone who writes track titles. Most streetwear founders come from design, retail or resale; this one came from the studio, and the difference comes through in how the company later behaved.

The records on the board

On the track “Bankteller” he has recorded with Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Pump, Smokepurpp and 03 Greedo, a line-up spanning West Coast street rap and the SoundCloud generation. His recorded work places him inside the Los Angeles rap scene rather than beside it. “Dead Homies” featuring Veeze appears on streaming services as a single, which is a distinction worth keeping straight, because several write-ups describe it as an album when the streaming listing does not. A handful of his other releases get the same loose treatment in press coverage, with tracks promoted to albums by writers working from press kits. It takes a minute to check a release on the platform before naming it, and it avoids repeating an error that has now travelled a long way. Alongside the business the music is still active, and that is not the usual arrangement for a founder running three storefronts.

Act two: a van, a parking lot and one phrase

The company now known as That’s A Awful Lot Of Cough Syrup started in 2018. Two records point at that year: the trademark for the phrase lists first use in November 2018, and an AllHipHop profile from November 2023 describes the brand marking five years. The company’s own about page says the selling began out of a van in a parking lot in downtown Los Angeles. Later coverage sometimes dates the van during the pandemic, but where accounts conflict the trademark filing and the anniversary piece are firmer. The method is not in dispute: stock in a vehicle, buyers in person, no wholesale accounts and no season calendar. The business is still shaped by that approach, with small batches landing every week or two rather than twice a year.

The name arrived before the company did. The source is a viral clip in which an officer’s line became the brand name, and the circumstances are contested, since material online claims it was staged and no primary transcript resolves it. Promethazine-codeine cough syrup, known in rap slang as lean, is what the phrase refers to, and the company acknowledges rather than promotes it; its website carries a standing banner reading “! PLEASE DO NOT SIP DRANK AND SHOOT FIREARMS !”. What he did with the line is the interesting part, since a joke that trends for a week rarely converts into a trademark and three shops. He registered the phrase, printed it large, and made the wordmark itself the product. The version most people type is the searcher spelling thats an awful lot of cough syrup, yet the registered mark uses “A” rather than “An”.

Act three: the shape of the business in 2026

The clearest measure of the distance travelled from the van is the Melrose flagship at 7669 Melrose Avenue. Desto Dubb has used the street number as his own social media display name, which tells you how much of the brand is bound up in one address. Two more locations are listed, at 312 West 5th Street in Los Angeles and 5410 Almeda Road in Houston, although the company publishes no store locator and no opening hours. Alongside them runs its own online store, where the catalogue sits at roughly 154 products and refreshes constantly. Product copy states the garments are made in Los Angeles and describes the company as a Black-owned business. Prices hold steady at the upper end of independent streetwear: a tee is about $150 at the brand’s own store as of September 2026, with hoodies and sweatpants about $200 each, and those figures move with stock and season.

Festivals, collaborations and one tribute

The biggest expansion in visibility came in March 2024, when the brand partnered with Rolling Loud California from the 14th to the 17th at Hollywood Park in Inglewood. What went up was not a merch booth but a carnival, with arcade games, a swing ride and two onsite stores, a large bet for a label barely five years old. That month was packed: a 310babii collaboration was announced on March 11, a Got Sole pop-up followed on March 19, and a Dodger Collection arrived on March 29. Earlier, on April 28, 2023, the label put out “That’s A Awful Lot of Legendary” with BlueBucksClan at the Melrose store, a limited drop honouring the late Drakeo The Ruler. That one reads less like marketing than like a neighbourhood gesture, which is roughly how the brand has handled its music-world ties throughout. Earlier the same month a separate collaboration with Berner’s Cookies had launched, and Trapstar London published a joint piece through its own accounts in April 2024.

A note on the name to use

Searching his name returns two different legal identities, which is a problem worth handling carefully rather than repeating. The documentary record supports one of them: the United States trademark for the brand phrase is registered to Joshua Kashif Taylor, and every post on the company’s own blog carries a matching byline. What you have there is two separate records agreeing, one filed with a federal agency and one published by the business itself. The other name that circulates appears on an unsourced commercial content site with nothing behind it, and it should not be repeated as fact. For a reader this matters little in practice, because the brand, its collaborators and its stores use one name. He is Desto Dubb, which is how his own company refers to him.

A career timeline

The timeline below is built from dated coverage, the trademark record and the brand’s own posts, and it leaves out anything that could not be pinned to a date. Reading it in order pays, since the sequence is the argument: music, then phrase, then storefronts, then festival-scale activations. Note the tight cluster around March 2024, with four separate events in nineteen days. Note too the twenty months between the first XXL coverage and the trademark’s first-use date, which is how long the phrase took to become an asset. Store opening dates are absent, because the company has never published them. Anything here involving prices or catalogue size was accurate in September 2026 and will drift.

Date on record Entry Early October 2016 EP Born to Sale Juice arrives March 18, 2017 XXL runs a piece on Desto Dubb and the EP 2018 Clothing starts selling from a van in a downtown Los Angeles parking lot November 2018 Earliest use of the trademarked phrase, as recorded in the US trademark record April 8, 2023 Cookies collaboration with Berner arrives April 28, 2023 The BlueBucksClan drop “That’s A Awful Lot of Legendary” in honour of Drakeo The Ruler 2023 Brand makes its debut at New York and Los Angeles Fashion Weeks November 10, 2023 AllHipHop profile marks the brand’s fifth anniversary March 11, 2024 The 310babii collaboration is announced March 14 to 17, 2024 Rolling Loud California tie-up, Hollywood Park, Inglewood March 19, 2024 Got Sole pop-up held in Los Angeles March 29, 2024 Dodger Collection arrives April 2024 The Trapstar London collaboration is published by Trapstar September 2026 Around 154 products in the catalogue; tees about $150, hoodies about $200

Getting the story straight

The version of this career that circulates online is tidier than the evidence supports, and the tidying mostly runs in the brand’s favour. A clip that may or may not have been staged becomes a documented arrest; singles become albums; a handful of unsourced celebrity sightings become a client list. None of that is needed, given that the checkable version is already unusual: a working rapper from Watts turned a piece of slang into a registered mark, sold the first pieces himself, and built alocs clothing into a business with a Melrose flagship inside six years. The parts that survive are the trademark, the dated collaborations, the addresses and the prices. The parts that do not hold up are the origin anecdote in its confident form and the roll-call of famous wearers. Anyone writing about awful lot of cough syrup is better off with the first list, which is long enough on its own.

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