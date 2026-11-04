Best Bikinis for Surfing – 2026 Reviews

You paddle out, duck-dive under a set wave, and stand up – and the last thing you want to think about is whether your bikini top is still where you left it. Surfing puts a bikini through motions that a pool day never does: paddling with your arms overhead, twisting through pop-ups, and getting pushed around by whitewater. That’s why the best bikinis for surfing aren’t just flattering; they’re built to stay put.

The two axes that separate a surf-ready suit from a beach-only one are top security and bottom coverage. A wide underband, cross-back straps, or a secure halter tie matters more than a pretty print, and a mid-rise bottom with adjustable side ties will usually outperform a low-rise thong in the water. Fabric matters too: double lining and stretch recovery help a suit hold its shape when wet.

We surveyed the market across major brands to find bikinis that balance security, comfort, and style for surfers. The picks below are the ones we’d actually trust in the lineup, with honest notes on coverage and fit so you can match the suit to your break and your comfort level.