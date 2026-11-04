Best Rash Guards for Snorkeling – 2026 Reviews

Snorkeling looks effortless from the boat. Then you’re face-down in bright water for an hour, with your shoulders and arms taking the sun while your mask strap and vest rub against damp fabric. A good rash guard solves both problems at once: it blocks UV exposure and gives you a smooth layer between skin and gear.

The right pick for snorkeling isn’t just any sun shirt. You want UPF 50+ coverage, long sleeves that stay put, seams that don’t chafe under a mask or snorkel vest, and fabric that dries fast between entries. Fit matters too – a loose shirt can balloon in the water, while an overly tight one can feel restrictive when you’re reaching for a fin strap.

We compared men’s and women’s options across the market to find the rash guards that make the most sense for snorkeling, from purpose-built performance layers to relaxed sun shirts and budget-friendly backups. Here’s how they stack up.