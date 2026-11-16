Best Sandals for Heel Spurs and Plantar Fasciitis – 2026 Reviews

A heel spur or a plantar fasciitis flare has a way of announcing itself at the worst possible moment – that first step out of bed, the 3 a.m. walk to the bathroom, the moment you stand up after a long meeting. And the sandals you reach for during a flare matter more than most people expect, because a flip flop is the least structured piece of footwear in your closet.

Two things separate a sandal that genuinely helps from one that simply markets itself as orthopedic. The first is arch contour – not a generic bump, but a shelf that sits where your arch actually is and gives the plantar fascia something to rest against instead of stretching it with every step. The second is cushioning that rebounds. Foam that compresses and stays compressed is worse than a firmer midsole that bounces back, because it lets your heel sink into a hole right when you need load spread out.

There’s a third factor that rarely gets mentioned: whether the sandal stays attached to your foot. A loose thong you have to grip with your toes fires up the very fascia you’re trying to calm, which is why strap security belongs on the shortlist of real criteria rather than being treated as a style note. What follows is a market-wide look at the sandals people with heel spurs and plantar fasciitis actually end up wearing – from recovery-focused foam slides to adjustable orthotic thongs – and which type suits which stage of the problem.