Best Scalp Sunscreens for Women – 2026 Reviews

A sunny afternoon can wreck a carefully styled part faster than humidity does. Scalp sunscreen for women has to do more than pass the beach test: it needs to disappear into hair, avoid turning color-treated strands brassy, and feel comfortable on a scalp that may already be sensitive from coloring or shaving.

The category splits into two useful lanes. Sprays and mists are the obvious fit for hair, because they reach the part and hairline without matting roots. Lotions and creams make more sense for a shaved scalp or a closely cropped cut, where you want moisture and sun defense in one step.

We looked across brands for formulas that balance real UV protection with wearability, hair-color safety, and a finish that won’t make you want to wash your hair immediately. The picks below cover the premium, budget, and shaved-scalp ends of the market.