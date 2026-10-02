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The Beginning of the Casablanca Label

The Casablanca label was created in 2018 by French-Moroccan fashion designer Charaf Tajer, who had before that made a name for himself through the nightlife establishment Le Pompon and the streetwear brand Pigalle. Rather than continuing along a purely street-focused trajectory, Tajer chose to establish a fashion house that combined the buoyant spirit of leisure culture with the polish of Parisian luxury. Tajer chose the name Casablanca as a clear homage to the Moroccan city where his familial heritage lie, a place defined by golden sunlight, intricate tilework, palm-lined boulevards and a relaxed pace of life. Starting with the inaugural collection, the label stood apart from conventional streetwear by adopting rich colour, artwork and narrative over sombre colours and ironic imagery. The first items—silk shirts decorated with hand-painted tennis imagery—right away signalled a different vision: to outfit people for the best occasions of their lives rather than for street edge. By 2020, the Casablanca label had by then obtained retail outlets in Paris, London, New York and Tokyo, proving that the vision connected well beyond its creator’s personal circle.

How Charaf Tajer Crafted the Label’s Identity

Charaf Tajer’s life story is central to comprehending why Casablanca appears and functions the way it does. Raised between Paris and Morocco, he internalised two disparate creative worlds: the polished sophistication of French style and the exuberant colour of North African visual art, buildings and fabrics. His years in the nightlife scene showed him how garments functions as a means of personal expression in social environments, while his time at Pigalle showed him the commercial dynamics of creating a brand with global appeal. When he launched Casablanca, Tajer brought all of these inspirations together, crafting clothes that feel celebratory rather than provocative. He has commented publicly about desiring each collection to channel “the feeling of winning”—a state of happiness, boldness and relaxation that he associates with sport, exploration and camaraderie. This emotional coherence has given the Casablanca house a coherent narrative that buyers and media can immediately connect with, which in turn has accelerated its ascent through the luxury hierarchy. In 2026, Tajer remains the chief creative and still oversees every major creative decision, making sure that the label’s casablanca-t-shirt.com identity continues to be unified even as it develops.

Visual Codes and Design Language

Casablanca’s design philosophy is constructed around several overlapping elements that make its garments unmistakable. The most striking is the employment of expansive, hand-painted prints depicting Mediterranean and Moroccan vistas, tennis courts, automotive motifs, exotic vegetation and architectural details. These designs are executed in saturated pastel tones and jewel-like hues—imagine peach, mint, cobalt, emerald and gold—and transferred onto silk shirts, dresses, scarves and outerwear so that each item resembles a moving postcard from an dreamed-up holiday destination. A an additional element is the blend of sport-inspired cuts with high-end textiles: track jackets are crafted from satin with contrast piping, sweatpants are made from dense fleece with refined finishing touches, and polo shirts are produced in fine cotton or cashmere blends. A third pillar is the presence of badges, insignias and athletic-club logos that evoke tennis and yachting without copying any real organisation. Combined, these pillars build a world that is invented yet intensely atmospheric—a domain where sport, creativity and rest intersect in eternal sunshine. In 2026, the house has expanded these codes into denim, outerwear and leather goods while maintaining the visual grammar unmistakable.

The Importance of Color and Printed Design in Casablanca Collections

Color is arguably the most critical element in the Casablanca aesthetic arsenal. Where many premium fashion houses rely on black, grey and muted shades, Casablanca intentionally selects colours that evoke warmth, pleasure and dynamism. Collection palettes typically originate from a mood board of travel imagery—Moroccan courtyards, the French Riviera, exotic gardens—and translate those organic tones into textile samples that preserve vividness after production. The result is that even a simple hoodie or T-shirt can bear a shade of sky blue, sunset orange or poolside turquoise that distinguishes it in a store. Prints share a comparable approach: each drop launches new illustrated narratives that tell stories about destinations, athletic pursuits and aspirations. Some customers collect these artworks the way others collect fine art, understanding that previous prints may not come back. This approach fosters both emotional attachment and a secondary market, reinforcing the perception of Casablanca as a house whose pieces grow in cultural significance over time. By mid-2026, the label reportedly earns over 60 percent of its sales from printed pieces, highlighting how vital this element is to the enterprise.

Core Values That Define Casablanca in 2026

Beyond aesthetics, the Casablanca brand communicates a clear set of ideals. Delight and hopefulness sit at the top: advertising campaigns and fashion shows hardly ever include dark themes, controversy or edginess; instead they promote sunlight, camaraderie and gentle moments of happiness. Artisanship is a further pillar—the house emphasises the quality of its materials, the sharpness of its artwork and the care exercised during creation, especially for knitwear and silk. Cultural dialogue is a third value: by integrating Moroccan, French and global references into every collection, Casablanca positions itself as a bridge between worlds rather than a gatekeeper of exclusivity. Additionally, the house supports a vision of diversity through its creative output, routinely featuring varied models and presenting items in ways that flatter a diverse variety of body types, age groups and individual aesthetics. These values speak to a wave of consumers who desire their buys to embody positive ideas rather than simple status. In 2026, as the high-end fashion market becomes more crowded, Casablanca’s focus on emotive storytelling and cultural diversity provides it a unmistakable presence that is difficult for competitors to reproduce.

Casablanca Compared to Leading Competitors

Attribute Casablanca Jacquemus Amiri Rhude Established 2018 2009 2014 2015 Head Office Paris Paris Los Angeles Los Angeles Core aesthetic Tennis / resort / sport Mediterranean minimalism Rock-meets-luxury street LA vintage sport Iconic item Silk illustrated shirt Le Chiquito bag Distressed denim Graphic shorts Price bracket (shirts) $600–$1 200 $400–$800 $500–$1 000 $400–$700 Colour palette Vivid pastels / jewel tones Neutrals / earth tones Dark / muted Vintage muted

The Future of the Casablanca Brand

Looking to the future in 2026, the Casablanca fashion house is exploring new merchandise areas while protecting the identity that fuelled its rise. Latest collections have unveiled more refined tailoring, leather accessories, eyewear and even perfume ventures, all filtered through the brand’s signature perspective of vibrant colour and wanderlust. Collaborations with sportswear leaders, luxury hotels and cultural institutions broaden the brand’s audience without weakening its foundational story. Physical retail development is also in progress, with flagship boutique plans in global hubs enhancing the current e-commerce channel and distribution partners. Industry analysts predict that Casablanca could hit yearly sales of roughly 150 million euros within the next two to three years if existing growth rates continue, situating it alongside well-known contemporary luxury houses. For customers, this trajectory suggests more options, more accessibility and likely more competition for exclusive items. The house’s test will be to grow without compromising the close-knit, joyful energy that captivated its initial admirers. Eco-conscious efforts, limited-edition capsules and deeper investment in DTC channels are all part of the roadmap that Tajer has described in recent press features. If Charaf Tajer persists in view each drop as a love letter to his personal history and goals, the Casablanca fashion house is ideally situated to remain one of the most fascinating stories in the fashion world for years to come. Fashion enthusiasts can keep up with the brand’s latest developments on the main Casablanca site or through coverage on Business of Fashion.

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