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Best Interior Design Companies for Hospitality in Dubai

This year, Dubai’s hospitality scene keeps setting the global pace, with the emirate unveiling restaurants, lounges, hotels and members’ clubs at a relentless rate. A hospitality space in Dubai is far more than decoration; it doubles as brand strategy, guest journey and social-media currency rolled into one space. The practices that flourish here understand the licensing, kitchen logistics, acoustics and showmanship of a great reveal. The cost of a hospitality fit-out sit well above residential work, with everyday F&B spaces commonly estimated around AED 400 per square foot and high-concept spaces climbing past AED 1,500 per square foot (market ranges, not fixed quotes). Diners across Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Sheikh Zayed Road now expect interiors that are camera-ready and work faultlessly through extended service hours. The studios that follow sit among the most established design-led names shaping that experience. Every entry flags its specialty so you can narrow to the right partner for your concept.

1. Bishop Design by Paul Bishop

Established in 2004, Bishop Design by Paul Bishop is one of Dubai’s most recognisable hospitality and F&B studios. They are known for bold, heavily branded interiors that lend restaurants, lounges and hotels a distinct personality. Their portfolio covers hospitality, F&B, commercial and retail projects across the region. Working out of Al Barsha near Sheikh Zayed Road, the studio stays close to many of the venues it helps create. Paul Bishop’s approach approaches each space as a depa dubai narrative, building materials, lighting and custom detail into one cohesive story. That storytelling instinct suits operators who want a venue that turns heads in a crowded market. For bold concept restaurants and experiential venues, they are a natural first call.

2. Roar

Roar, formerly known as Pallavi Dean Interiors, is a concept-driven studio headquartered in Dubai Design District (d3). The studio is firmly brand-led, designing interiors around a defined idea rather than a fixed aesthetic. Its work covers hospitality, F&B, retail, workplace and wider commercial spaces. Its d3 location places Roar at the core of Dubai’s design community. They are known for research-backed concepts that connect a venue’s look to its business goals. That makes them a strong fit for operators who want strategy and storytelling embedded in the design. Roar’s versatility also means a single studio can deliver a restaurant, its retail arm and the head office behind it.

3. H2R Design

H2R Design works from both London and Dubai, with its regional home at The Courtyard in Al Quoz. The studio works across hospitality, F&B, retail, workplace and residential projects. Its dual-city presence brings an global sensibility to Dubai’s dining and lifestyle venues. H2R is known for meticulous, detail-rich interiors that balance a strong concept with day-to-day practicality. The Al Quoz location keeps the team close to Dubai’s creative quarter and its maker scene. That closeness to fabricators and galleries suits projects that lean on bespoke joinery and artisanal finishes. Operators seeking a considered, materials-focused hospitality space will find them a great match.

4. LW (LW Design Group)

Founded in 1999, LW (LW Design Group) is one of the longer-standing hospitality specialists in the city. The studio holds a large hospitality portfolio alongside F&B, high-end residential and workplace projects. It works out of the Dubai Media Free Zone, a hub with strong links to hotel and leisure clients. Years of hotel and restaurant work give the team deep familiarity with operator requirements. That experience shows in interiors built to withstand heavy footfall and long service cycles. LW’s breadth means they can move between a flagship hotel lobby and a boutique restaurant with equal ease. For major hospitality programmes, their scale and track record are reassuring.

5. XBD Collective

XBD Collective is a design-led consultancy working across Dubai and London. Its scope covers commercial, hospitality, retail and high-end residential projects. The collective model pulls together specialists who can shape themselves around a project’s particular needs. That structure suits complicated hospitality briefs that touch several disciplines at once. Working between two global design capitals keeps the studio’s references current and international. XBD is a fitting choice for operators who want a advisory-led, multi-disciplinary approach. Their hospitality-and-retail crossover is especially valuable for lifestyle brands blending dining with shopping.

Also worth knowing: 4SPACE Design

4SPACE Design is a multidisciplinary studio that earns a place on any serious hospitality shortlist. The studio delivers bespoke interiors across commercial, residential, hospitality and retail work. That breadth means they are comfortable moving between a coffee shop, a showroom and a complete restaurant. Their custom-first mindset appeals to operators who want tailored rather than templated solutions. Like the studios above, 4SPACE knows the operational realities of a Dubai fit-out. For clients weighing several proposals, bringing them in widens the creative options. It is a handy sixth name when your top choices are fully booked.

Hospitality fit-out costs in Dubai (2026 estimates)

Hospitality fit-out in Dubai commands some of the highest rates in the interiors market, and 2026 is no exception. Casual F&B venues are often quoted from roughly AED 400 per square foot, while ambitious concept restaurants and bars can exceed AED 1,500 per square foot (market ranges, not fixed quotes). Mall and retail-adjacent hospitality often lands between AED 350 and AED 700 per square foot on a turnkey basis. Design-only fees commonly sit near AED 175 to AED 550 per square foot, or roughly 10 to 20 percent of the overall project budget. Timelines vary widely: a compact space can be completed in four to eight weeks, while larger projects run three to six months. These figures are market-level estimates and vary with concept complexity, location and material selection. Every operator should treat them as planning guides rather than firm quotes.

Quick comparison of Dubai hospitality interior studios

The table below sums up the featured studios at a glance to help you shortlist. It pairs each firm’s main hospitality focus with its Dubai base, drawn from their public positioning. Use it as a starting point, not a ranking, since the best fit depends on your concept. A high-energy nightlife venue and a quiet fine-dining room call for very different sensibilities. Location can also matter for site visits and coordination during a fast-moving fit-out. Read each studio’s specialty together with your own brief before you make contact. Shortlisting three studios and weighing proposals side by side is a sensible next step.

Firm Hospitality focus Dubai location Bishop Design by Paul Bishop Bold, brand-led F&B and hospitality Al Barsha / Sheikh Zayed Road Roar Concept-first, brand-led interiors Dubai Design District (d3) H2R Design Crafted, detail-rich hospitality and F&B The Courtyard, Al Quoz LW (LW Design Group) Large hotels and F&B Dubai Media Free Zone XBD Collective Multidisciplinary hospitality and retail Dubai + London

How to choose your hospitality design partner

Choosing a hospitality partner begins with matching the studio’s strengths to your concept and budget. Ask to see venues they have delivered at your scale and service level. Confirm who manages the project day to day and how they coordinate with kitchen consultants and MEP engineers. Clarify early whether the fee is design-only or a full design-and-build service, as this shapes your timeline. It also helps to review independent industry roundups, such as this Caterer Middle East roundup of regional F&B design firms. Reference-check recent openings and, where possible, speak to operators about how each space performs in service. In a market as competitive as Dubai in 2026, the right design partner is a real commercial advantage. Take your time at this stage, because a rushed appointment is expensive to unwind.

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