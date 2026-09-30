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Ferragamo’s Present-Day Signature Piece: The Hug Bag

Most bags announce themselves through a brand mark. The Hug is identifiable because of a posture: two panels turned inwards and strapped shut, as if the bag were embracing itself. Ferragamo’s own craftsmanship pages describe it as the house’s modern accessory icon, a claim the assortment holds up, since no other profile now runs through as many Ferragamo bags, from top handles and shoulder bags to east-west shapes and mini crossbodies. It also carries more of the brand’s current identity than anything else on the shelf, which makes it worth examining closely rather than appreciating from afar. This is a look at what the bag is built from, what it measures, what it costs at observed 2026 market prices and how it behaves once it goes into use. The figures were taken down from the brand’s own United States site on a single day in September 2026, and they are certainly not an official price list.

Stripped back: what the bag amounts to

Strip away the presentation and the Hug is a structured top handle with an uneven face. Firm enough to stand unsupported, the body pairs with two side panels that fold inwards rather than gusseting outwards, which is the inverse of what most structured bags do. Running over those folded panels, wrap straps secure with buckles, so the pull of the ferragamo bags women straps does the closing instead of a flap or a magnetic tab. Because the panels fold, the outline is narrower at the closure than at the base, which hands the profile a slight taper. The imbalance is deliberate rather than a trick of photography: one side sits higher, so the bag reads as softly canted even standing still. A stiff shell, folded sides, a strapped closure and an off-centre line: those four things are the design, and everything else is a variation on them.

A pair of golden Gancio buckles, in detail

It is at the closure that the heritage appears. Two golden Gancio buckles fasten the wrap straps on the XS, in the brand’s own phrasing, which makes the hook motif structural rather than decorative. That distinction matters, because a great deal of luxury hardware is applied to a bag after the fact and sits on the leather as a badge. The buckles here actually work: unfasten them and the panels let go, close them and the bag stands firm. The finish is gold-tone across most of the range, with silver-tone on a minority of pieces, and the casting has the weight you would look for at this level. This is the most direct example the house currently offers of a motif being obliged to earn its place.

The carrying hardware: handle, strap, charm

The carrying hardware is where later versions part company with previous ones. On the XS the top handle drops 2.9 inches, a knuckle-carry rather than a shoulder-carry figure. A hand-woven braided handle arrives on newer versions, altering the texture of the whole bag and softening an otherwise architectural face. A detachable strap is included, measured at 21.7 inches or 55 centimetres on the XS, so the bag can be worn on the shoulder or simplified for a cleaner line. A small keychain charm swings from the zip ring — a finishing flourish rather than a working component. Together those three pieces let one bag work three ways in a day without reading as a compromise.

The figures, and what they mean in the hand

Nothing in a bag description is less glamorous than the dimensions, and nothing is more practical. The XS comes in at 5.5 inches high, 8.8 inches long and 4.3 inches wide, putting it decisively in small-bag territory: room for a phone, a card case, keys and a compact, but not for a full-size wallet or a water bottle. The 2.9-inch handle drop means it hangs from the hand rather than sitting under the arm, so it stays visible when carried that way. The 21.7-inch strap will sit high on the hip on most wearers instead of low across the body. For anyone who needs a working bag rather than a statement one, sizes M and L expand the identical design. The verified XS specification is set out in the table below, exactly as it is listed.

Feature Hug XS, as listed Observed 2026 market price $2,600, part of a family range of $2,500 to $2,650 Material used Calfskin Bag height 5.5 in Length 8.8 in Overall width 4.3 in Shoulder strap 21.7 in, or 55 cm, detachable Drop of the handle 2.9 in Hardware Two golden Gancio buckles Origin Made in Italy

The materials, and how each one wears

Calfskin, suede and raffia are the options for the Hug, and the choice changes the bag more than the size does. Smooth calfskin gives the clearest reading of the architecture, showing the fold lines and the buckle placement without interruption, and it also shows scuffs most readily. Grained or hammered calfskin takes a season of real handling far better, since the texture breaks up light and disguises small marks. Suede looks best and takes weather worst, which makes it right for a bag that goes out rather than one that commutes. Raffia converts the same silhouette as a summer piece, the weave claiming the point of interest from the grain. Every version carries Made in Italy on its product page, and the brand publishes no public care guide, so any maintenance advice you find online is general material guidance rather than house instruction.

Beyond the top handle: the extended family

At the start this design read as a top handle, but that is no longer the only reading. In the Hug Soft shoulder bag the same visual language is allowed to slouch, offered in medium and large in soft leather, with a bicolour version alongside. Stretched horizontally into an elongated shoulder bag, the Hug East-West is the group’s most contemporary-looking member. Shrunk to a body-worn size, the Hug mini crossbody appears in metallic and bicolour variants. What holds the family together is the buckle closure and the folded-panel logic rather than the proportion, which is why four very different bags still read as one idea. That range is likewise the reason the Hug governs the current assortment rather than simply appearing in it.

What it costs in 2026

Each figure below is an observed 2026 market price recorded from the brand’s own United States site on one day, and none of it amounts to an official price list. The XS is priced at $2,500 to $2,650 in standard materials, with the specification above at $2,600 and an exotic version hitting $7,500. At $3,400 to $5,700 for medium and $3,600 to $3,900 for large, the step from XS to M is the largest single jump in the family. The Hug Soft shoulder bag comes in at $3,400 to $4,400 in medium and $3,800 to $4,300 in large, plus a bicolour XS at $2,850. For the East-West the figure is $2,500, with some versions at $3,500, and the mini crossbody takes in $2,100 to $3,400. Rather than beating them, authorised stockists hold those prices, with one listing a small East-West at $2,500 and a medium raffia Hug at $3,400. The brand’s own site does carry a seasonal Ferragamo sale section, but there is no official online outlet at all, which means any site presenting itself as one is not the brand.

Second-hand: how it performs

Resale is where a modern icon is put to the honest test, and the Hug passes more convincingly than anything else in the range. A large suede Hug shoulder bag in excellent condition sat at $2,930 on one major platform in September 2026, against an official large price of $4,300, and that is the most robust retention observed across the brand. A large leather Hug top handle in very good condition sat at $2,425, marked to $1,890, against $3,600 to $3,900 new. By comparison, Studio and Gancini-hardware pieces sit between roughly $700 and $1,250 pre-owned, with pre-2020 styles lower still. That makes the Hug the only model routinely clearing $2,000 on the secondary market. These are observed listings rather than investment advice, and one platform on one day is not a forecast.

Who it suits

Buy the Hug for its shape — the shape is where the money goes. Want the design at its most recognisable, and can you live with a small interior? Then the XS is the version to take, and its measurements are honest about what will fit. For a bag that has to carry a working day, the medium or the Hug Soft is the choice, giving up some architecture for capacity. And if you like the silhouette without top-handle formality, the East-West is the easiest option. One practical point: whether you are in a Ferragamo shop or scrolling pre-owned listings, everything here is still indexed by the platforms under Salvatore Ferragamo, so search both names. The fold and the pair of buckles holding it shut are the feature that will still look purposeful in five years, whichever version you take.

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