Save money on your next flight Skyscanner is the world’s leading flight search engine, helping you find the cheapest flights to destinations all over the world.

AMIRI Jackets and Coats: Varsity, Leather and Bombers

Hand-distressed denim made the AMIRI name, while outerwear is the place where that reputation meets real tailoring. Set up in Los Angeles by Mike Amiri, the house extends the same repair-and-rebuild logic to its jackets that shapes its jeans. Comparing construction philosophies, not headline numbers, is what shopping for an amiri jacket actually comes down to. Mainstream luxury hides its labour, while this label puts hand-cut appliqué, contrast panels and visible repair on the outside of the garment. This guide covers varsity, leather, denim outerwear, track layers and heavy shirting. Every figure quoted is an observed market listing from 2026, not an official price list.

Bombers, and why MA-1 does not mean a jacket in this line

No section of the range is muddled by search results as fast as this one. As a generic United States military designation for a flight bomber, MA-1 turns up as a product name at dozens of companies. Inside AMIRI’s own line, MA-1 is a sneaker, observed at $799 in 2026 listings. Those two letters are the founder’s initials, hence the line carries MA Bar, MA Core, MA Quad, MA Fit and MA Skyline. Bombers do show up in collections, and womenswear copy has described the bone motif running along bomber sleeves, yet no flagship bomber model is documented. Treat a amari shoes listing offering an AMIRI MA-1 bomber as a warning about the seller rather than a find.

Varsity jackets, the layer people recognise first

Varsity is where the brand is identifiable from across a room. The Varsity Patch Jacket pairs a wool body with contrast leather sleeves, chenille appliqué and welt zip pockets. It has been observed near $2,310 at an authorised retailer, with in-season sale pricing around $1,155. The Staggered Varsity Jacket takes the same idea harder, in substantial wool with pebbled leather sleeves. Sellers treat the three names as though they meant one thing, but a plainly named AMIRI Varsity Jacket is a different garment again. The price band is built on patchwork being applied rather than printed, which makes it the first detail to photograph when buying secondhand.

Panelled leather rather than plain leather

AMIRI leather follows the house habit of breaking a surface apart and then rejoining it visibly. The documented example is the AMIRI Sport Leather Jacket, a panelled construction with contrast leather piping, side pockets and a double-zip closure. The piping is the tell, because it traces the seams instead of hiding them. Leather also connects the outerwear to the denim, because the MX1 jean is repaired with pleated ovine leather set into its distressed areas. Because observed pricing for leather outerwear was not captured cleanly enough to give a benchmark, any figure has to be read as a single listing. Composition lines matter here, since the house specifies materials precisely which means vague leather wording is a warning sign.

Denim outerwear, the house at its strongest

Repair is the central verb across the label, which leaves denim jackets its most on-brand layer. The Denim Repair Work Jacket has been observed near $1,880 and marked down to roughly $846, which says as much about the discount cycle as the garment. The Studs Flames Studded Trucker sits around $1,815, and Lea Bones Denim Blouson has been seen near $1,399 carrying the skeleton motif. MX2 is a genuine model name, and an MX2 Bandana Patch Denim Trucker exists, yet its collection pages returned no live products during 2026 checks. Treat MX2 pieces as archive-leaning, however abundant they look at off-price and resale. Bandana, for the record, is a treatment applied across models, not a fit name.

Lighter layers: track jackets and flannel

Not every AMIRI layer is a statement in wool or leather. The AMIRI Track Jacket has appeared in black and alabaster with an elastic waistband and full zip closure. Observed near $1,635 and seen on sale around $1,308, the Sport Denim Track Jacket crosses the two ideas. Flannel is a founding pillar rather than a side note, because the brand’s own history cites grungy flannel shirting. At $1,290 the MA Quad Bleached Flannel sits above most jeans in the line, and the Bones Flannel Overshirt has been listed near $865. Worn open over a tee, either functions as a light jacket, which is why layering room matters.

Observed outerwear listings, 2026

The figures below are observed market listings gathered in 2026, not an official price list. Two channels work differently, and that gap is the most useful thing to hold on to before buying. Multi-brand retailers discount visibly and often, whereas full price on the brand’s own site tends to hold through a season. Sale figures are prices actually seen, not forecasts of what you will find today. Any claim that this label never discounts is wrong: markdowns of forty to seventy percent are structural. The list column is best read as a ceiling, the sale column as evidence that patience is rewarded.

Piece Kind Observed list Observed sale price Varsity Patch Jacket Wool body, leather sleeves $2,310 $1,155 Denim Repair Work Jacket Denim outerwear $1,880 $846 Studs Flames Studded Trucker Denim trucker layer $1,815 No figure captured Sport Denim Track Jacket Track, in denim $1,635 $1,308 Lea Bones Denim Blouson Denim outerwear $1,399 Not captured MA Quad Bleached Flannel Heavyweight shirting $1,290 Not captured Bones Flannel Overshirt Overshirt layer $865 Not recorded

Sizing, with the caveats attached

The brand does not publish complete garment measurements, and so this section is buyer-reported rather than official. Fit guides report the ready-to-wear slightly small and trim, and the common advice is one size up. Styles carrying Oversized in the name are already cut generously, so sizing up compounds the effect instead of correcting it. Descriptors change by product, and the MA Core Logo Hoodie is explicitly called a normal fit on its official page. Read each product page rather than applying one rule to the label, because of that inconsistency. Outerwear depends on what goes underneath, since a varsity over a hoodie needs different room than a leather jacket over a tee.

Where the pieces are actually made

The claim that everything carrying this label is made in Los Angeles is repeated everywhere and still false. Verified origins shift by style, and the pattern is worth committing to memory. Made in the USA: the MX1 and Stack jeans and the MA Core Logo Hoodie, whereas the MA Bar Logo Tee is specifically made in Los Angeles. The MA Core Logo Tee is made in Italy, and both the Skel Top Low and the Skel Court Hi are made in Vietnam. Individual outerwear origins were not documented consistently, so the label inside the garment is the authority. Country of origin is one of the more reliable authentication checks available, and a seller who will not photograph the interior labels is asking you to skip it.

Buying without having to guess

There is exactly one official online channel for this brand, and it is AMIRI’s own store. The brand’s published stockists page lists everything else that legitimately sells amiri clothing. Anyone trying to buy amiri online should treat a shop absent from that list as one that has to earn trust another way. A July 2021 federal court complaint records AMIRI stating that it does not have an AMIRI outlet store and has never authorised any person or business to operate one, so any site branding itself an outlet is misrepresenting itself. Sitewide discounts of fifty to eighty percent on current-season stock are not something an authorised channel does; off-price arms of legitimate groups do sell genuine past-season pieces. Keep the invoice, since the brand verifies only products bought through its own channels or an authorised stockist.

Where to start

If this is a first purchase and you want something recognisably AMIRI, the varsity is the most obvious option and the flannel the quietest. Denim outerwear occupies the middle ground, and it is the most coherent choice if you already own core denim. The lowest-commitment entry point is the track jacket, which is also the easiest to wear somewhere that is not cold. In principle leather lasts longest, even if panelled construction makes repairs more involved than on a plain jacket. Search interest in amiri men tilts toward outerwear and denim, which fairly reflects where the label’s identity sits. Heavily worked pieces tend to hold value better than plain logo items, but that is an observed pattern rather than a rule and none of this is investment advice.

Varsity Patch and Staggered Varsity are different jackets, so confirm the exact style name.

Ask for photographs of the interior labels and check the origin against the style.

Compare the appliqué stitching against official product photography.

Any outlet claim is disqualifying rather than a bargain.

Check the return window before committing to an untried size.

Read the care label; bleached and treated pieces carry real restrictions.

Sharing is caring!