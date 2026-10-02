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Investment Pieces: Which Rick Owens Items Hold Their Value

Few luxury purchases are real investments, though a select set of Rick Owens pieces genuinely deserves that label. In a market where countless designer items lose half their worth the moment you remove the tags, this brand behaves differently. Some garments and shoes maintain, and now and then surpass, their original retail price on the resale market. This buyer’s guide ranks the items most worth your money, with concrete numbers and clear reasoning for each. Whether you are a first-time buyer or expanding a serious collection, this list will sharpen your decisions. We will also point out which pieces lose value, since knowing what to skip is half the battle. Consider this your practical, ranked roadmap to spending wisely in 2026.

1. The Leather Biker Jacket

If you purchase just a single investment piece, the leather jacket belongs at the top of your list, no question. These jackets, frequently made from heavy lambskin or cowhide, sell for 2,800 to 4,500 USD at full retail. Their value retention is remarkable, as well-maintained examples often resell at 70 to 90 percent of retail years down the line. The asymmetric zip, the angled seams, and the signature draped collar mark these out instantly as Rick Owens fashion. Retired colorways and archival cuts can actually gain value, sometimes changing hands above their original price. https://rickowens.eu.com/ Leather ages gracefully too, earning a patina that plenty of buyers favor over factory-fresh condition. When it comes to raw durability and demand, nothing else in the catalog tops it.

2. The Geobasket Sneaker

Arguably the brand’s most iconic silhouette ever, the Geobasket has the resale data to prove it. Priced around 1,100 to 1,400 USD, these high-top sneakers earned a cult following that simply will not fade. On the secondary market, sought-after colorways routinely meet or exceed retail, especially in the core black and milk tones. The leather build and the tall, sculptural profile lend them a presence few sneakers rival. Because the design has remained relatively consistent, demand stays steady rather than spiking and crashing with trends. Limited collaboration versions have historically commanded significant premiums above standard pairs. As a wearable asset that also grounds any outfit, the Geobasket is tough to beat.

Why Sneakers Hold Value Differently

It is worth a moment to explain why footwear acts so distinctively in the resale economy. Sneakers enjoy a huge, liquid global market in which buyers actively chase specific models and sizes. Unlike clothing, shoe sizing is standardized, and that makes online resale quicker and more dependable. Iconic silhouettes such as the Geobasket and the Ramones build reputations that outlast any one season. Scarcity plays a role too, since the brand never floods the market with these designs. A Rick Owens sale on sneakers is comparatively rare, which keeps secondary prices firm. This combination of liquidity, scarcity, and standardization makes the right pair a genuinely smart hold.

3. The Ramones High-Top

The Ramones ranks just under the Geobasket but remains a strong investment in its own right. This sleeker high-top, named in homage to the punk band, typically retails between 900 and 1,300 USD. Its more understated profile makes it more versatile for everyday wear, which widens its buyer pool noticeably. Resale values hold well, generally landing in the 60 to 80 percent range for pairs in good condition. The minimalist design ages well and matches effortlessly with the brand’s draped, layered looks. Because it is slightly more wearable than the towering Geobasket, it sees more consistent everyday demand. For buyers after an icon they will genuinely wear often, the Ramones hits the sweet spot.

4. Archival and Runway Pieces

To the serious collector, no category beats real archival and runway garments for long-term upside. These are the rare, season-specific creations that never reached wide distribution and exist in tiny quantities. Prices swing dramatically, yet standout archival pieces have fetched several times their original cost at specialist resellers. Provenance matters enormously here, so documentation and condition can swing value by thousands of dollars. Cocoon coats, sculptural gowns, and experimental tailoring from landmark seasons are the trophies collectors pursue. This tier requires expertise and patience, though its upside is the greatest in the whole catalog. Treat it as the blue-chip tier of Rick Owens collecting.

Value Retention at a Glance

For easy comparison, the table below distills the key investment categories into realistic figures. The retention percentages mirror typical resale performance for pieces kept in good condition. Treat these figures as a baseline, not a promise, because condition and rarity shift the outcome significantly. Notice how leather and iconic footwear lead the pack while basics trail behind. This overview should help you steer your budget toward the pieces that truly hold value. Well-timed buying around any Rick Owens sale can lower your entry point and lift your effective returns.

Item Retail (USD) Typical Resale Retention Investment Grade Leather biker jacket 2,800 – 4,500 70 – 90% A+ Geobasket sneaker 1,100 – 1,400 85 – 100%+ A Ramones high-top 900 – 1,300 60 – 80% B+ Archival runway piece Varies 100 – 300%+ A+ DRKSHDW hoodie 350 – 590 40 – 60% C

The Honest Truth About the Hoodie

Time to be candid about the most popular entry item, because expectations need a reality check. A Rick Owens hoodie from the DRKSHDW line is a superb garment, yet it is not a strong financial investment. These pieces are produced in larger volumes, which naturally softens their resale performance over time. Plan on recouping about 40 to 60 percent of retail when you resell a used hoodie in good condition. Even so, the hoodie justifies itself through pure wearability and years of dependable use. Think of it as a lifestyle purchase rather than an asset you expect to flip. Buy it because you will wear it constantly, not because it will gain value.

Tips for Protecting Your Investment

Owning the right pieces is only half the equation; preserving their value requires real care. Always keep original packaging, dust bags, and any authenticity documentation, since these materially affect resale prices. Store leather away from direct sunlight and humidity to prevent cracking and fading over the years. Rotate your sneakers and use shoe trees to maintain the sculptural shape that buyers pay for. Wash garments per the care label and steer clear of harsh detergents that break down specialty fabrics. When you are ready to sell, established platforms protect both value and authenticity, so choose them over informal channels. A little maintenance can mean the difference between recovering half your money and recovering nearly all of it.

What to Avoid as an Investment

Understanding which pieces flop financially matters as much as knowing which ones reward you. Heavily branded seasonal items and trend-driven graphics tend to date quickly and lose value the fastest. Plain jersey tees, comfortable and practical as they are, get made in bulk and recoup little on resale. Pieces in unusual or polarizing colorways outside the core palette often struggle to find second buyers. Anything purchased in poor condition rarely improves, so damaged bargains seldom turn into profit. Hype-driven collaborations can surge and then collapse once the buzz fades, which makes timing risky. Stay with the timeless core categories, and you dodge most of these value traps.

Final Verdict for 2026 Buyers

So where is your money best spent in 2026 if value retention is the goal? Start with the leather jacket and the Geobasket, add a Ramones high-top for daily wear, and pursue archival pieces only once you have the expertise. Treat the hoodie as the joyful, wearable purchase it is rather than a calculated bet. For up-to-date pricing and authentication, buy directly from rickowens.eu or a trusted retailer such as SSENSE. Watch the calendar for a Rick Owens sale to improve your entry point on staple pieces. Shop deliberately, look after what you own, and your Rick Owens fashion collection can retain its value remarkably well.

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