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The Rules of the Revenge Game

First someone gets humiliated, then someone pays: that is the bargain every billionaire short drama offers. Never once has the revenge drama tried to be subtle, and it would do its job worse if it did. The formula clearly works: Sensor Tower puts 2025 in-app revenue for short-drama apps at roughly $2.8 to $3 billion. Below, you will find eight short dramas sorted by sub-trope, ranked within each group from the strongest hook to the weakest. Anyone who searched “reel short movies” or “drama box movies” to get short dramas for free here should note that these picks live on ReelShort, ShortMax and GoodShort. Weekly passes on those apps max out at about $19.99 in the US App Store as of September 2026, and prices differ by country, platform and promotion.

Series App Episodes Trope The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband ReelShort 60 Disguised billionaire Shattered Vows, AI-animated edition ReelShort 52 Cheated-on wife Shattered Vows, live-action edition ShortMax 58 Reversal of fortune, betrayal Please Marry My Husband ShortMax Not confirmed Cheated-on wife He Took a Mistress I Took the Sky GoodShort 62 Betrayed wife, rebirth Blood and Bones of the Disowned Daughter GoodShort 64 Disowned heiress The Lost Heir ReelShort 58 Rejected heir Found a Homeless Genius to Save My Company GoodShort 59 Comeback from the bottom The Dragon King’s Return GoodShort 100 Underdog comeback

The Billionaire in Hiding

The oldest magic trick in the genre is the hidden billionaire. Everyone treats a broke-looking man like dirt, and you sit back and wait for the big reveal. It is not really the money that delivers the fun; it is watching snobs figure out they backed the wrong horse. It also compliments the heroine, who picked him before she knew his worth. Only one title takes this slot. Everything else in the category is still copying its homework.

1. The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband

The entire category is measured against The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband. Needing money for her mother’s medical bills, Natalie takes her step-sister’s place and marries Sebastian. He is secretly a billionaire, though he passes himself off as a broke ex-con. The official ReelShort page shows 60 episodes, so ignore the other counts on third-party sites. IMDb dates it to 2023, and Jarred Harper, Avery Lynch and Molly Anderson appear in the cast. It blew up in November 2023, the same month ReelShort briefly reached number two among all US apps. Why does it hook? The stand-in bride is the underdog, and her supposedly worthless husband is the ace nobody else can see.

The Betrayed Wife Trope

In the betrayed wife, the genre sharpens its knives. Hardly anything changes in the formula: a loyal woman, a disloyal partner and a friend or mistress who should have known better. Her weapon is what changes, whether that is a business, a box of secrets or a pilot’s dream she once gave away. Some of it is sheer catharsis, and some of it is a sober look at what a marriage costs. Keep tissues within reach, and a notepad for the grudges.

1. Shattered Vows: One Title, Two Shows

Shattered Vows is two different shows under one name, so read the label before you tap. ReelShort offers a 2026 AI-generated animated motion comic with 52 episodes and no listed cast. When she learns that her husband and best friend helped her sister’s killer escape, heiress Vanessa Windsor pursues them. On ShortMax, the same title belongs to a distinct live-action production with 58 episodes. There, Victoria Penn comes between Alexander and Cara, and Cara responds by building her own business. Either version hooks with a betrayal so brazen you want receipts immediately. If you want murder-level stakes, pick ReelShort; if you prefer revenge as a balance sheet, pick ShortMax.

2. Please Marry My Husband

Please Marry My Husband, officially punctuated with a comma and an exclamation mark on ShortMax, has the best title in this lineup. Her husband’s two children have been brought up by Clara for 20 years. After that, she discovers that he plans to marry her best friend. After vanishing and leaving behind a box of secrets, she crashes the wedding. With Lucy Hallett-Jones playing Clara Bennett, the series is dated to 2025 by IMDb. Because the ShortMax page now returns an error, the episode count is unconfirmed, so be wary of any quoted number. A heroine with two decades of receipts is scarier than any billionaire, and that is the hook.

3. He Took a Mistress I Took the Sky

He Took a Mistress I Took the Sky reveals its entire arc in the title and still makes you click. It is a Korean production on GoodShort, originally titled Fly Again, and TMDB says it first aired on March 27, 2026. With Park Xi-yeon and Han Gi-chan in the lead roles, it runs 62 episodes on GoodShort. Ji-young abandoned her dream of flying planes for her husband. After catching him cheating on their seventh anniversary, she dies in a plane crash. Then she wakes up before the tragedy and takes back the sky. The hook is the way the rebirth device turns regret into a flight plan.

The Heiress Who Was Disowned

One question drives the disowned heiress: who really belongs at the family table? Usually, a true-heiress reveal pushes the heroine into the cold. Then the family does something unforgivable, because short dramas never punish anyone halfway. In the replacement sibling, the setup hands writers a ready-made villain. A male counterpart made the list too, because lost heirs follow the same rules. Watch the grandmothers closely, because here they are an endangered species.

1. Blood and Bones of the Disowned Daughter

Blood and Bones of the Disowned Daughter heaps on misfortune as if the writers were paid per disaster. Natalie is cast aside when Monica is revealed as the true Parson heiress. Framed for her grandmother’s murder, she is then shipped to a brutal reform school. Next, she is forced to marry an alcoholic playboy, and only then does her revenge start. GoodShort shows 64 episodes, and IMDb dates it to 2025 with Rosa Singerman and Ben Ubiñas. A heroine with nothing left to lose is the hook. If you like regret arcs where a family learns too late what it threw away, watch it.

2. The Lost Heir

ReelShort presents The Lost Heir, the male counterpart of the disowned heiress, as an animated motion comic. It runs 58 episodes with no credited cast. Saving his brother costs Arthur Lancaster his memory, and a farmer raises him as Johnny. He is repeatedly framed by his foster sister, Chloe. His memory returns, and he exposes her before reclaiming his place. Amnesia gives you two identities for the price of one, and that is the hook. If a comic-book look instead of real actors does not bother you, watch it.

The Underdog Rise

Think of the revenge drama with its sleeves rolled up, and you have the underdog comeback. The villains rarely bother hiding, and subtlety is optional. Here, nobody inherits anything, at least not at first. Dismissed, locked up or left on the street, the hero then returns with more power than anyone imagined. Both picks stream on GoodShort, and one runs a full hundred episodes. Block out your evening.

1. Found a Homeless Genius to Save My Company

The title sounds like a startup pitch, but Found a Homeless Genius to Save My Company reads as a loyalty story with teeth. Richard Harrington helped a street kid named Ethan Dalton years ago. Fifteen years later, Ethan is an aerospace tycoon. Richard’s adopted children, meanwhile, have betrayed him and taken his company. Ethan comes back to take revenge on them. GoodShort counts 59 episodes, while unverified third-party listings credit Franky Cammarata in the cast. Payback paid forward is the hook, giving the payback a warmth most of these shows lack.

2. The Dragon King’s Return

The Dragon King’s Return is the longest ride on this list, at 100 episodes on GoodShort. Lucas Brown went to prison for love and got nothing but betrayal in return. Now, everyone who crossed him is about to pay. The entire logline is just that, and it makes no attempt to dress itself up. The urban “God of War” style, built on a secret identity and a counterattack, is its home. The listing credits no cast and no release year. This one is for you if you enjoy comeback stories and can find the patience for a hundred of them.

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