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Welcome to the world of live American roulette online casino, where you can experience the thrill and excitement of this classic online roulette sites casino game from the comfort of your own home. With 15 years of experience playing online casinos, I am here to provide you with all the information you need to know about live American roulette online casino.

Gameplay and Features of Live American Roulette Online Casino

Live American roulette is a popular variation of the traditional roulette game, featuring a wheel with 38 pockets – numbers 1 through 36, 0, and 00. The objective of the game is to predict which pocket the ball will land in after the wheel is spun. Players can place a variety of bets, such as straight up, split, street, corner, line, and more. The game is hosted by a live dealer and streamed in real-time to your device.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Live American Roulette Online Casino

Advantages Disadvantages Authentic casino experience Higher house edge compared to European roulette Interaction with live dealers Slower gameplay compared to virtual roulette Variety of betting options Requires a stable internet connection

House Edge in Live American Roulette Online Casino

The house edge in American roulette is 5.26%, which is higher than the house edge in European roulette (2.70%). This means that the casino has a higher advantage over the players in American roulette, making it a more challenging game to win in the long run.

Payouts in Live American Roulette Online Casino

The payouts in American roulette vary depending on the type of bet placed. For example, a straight up bet pays out 35:1, while an even money bet pays out 1:1. It’s important to understand the odds and payouts of each bet before placing your wager.

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