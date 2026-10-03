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Live roulette dealer online is an exciting and immersive way to play one of the most popular casino games from the comfort of your own home. With a real dealer spinning the wheel and interacting with players in real-time, the live experience offers a level of authenticity that traditional online roulette games simply can’t match.

Gameplay and Features

Live roulette dealer online follows the same basic rules as traditional roulette. Players place their bets on the virtual betting table, and the dealer spins the wheel to determine the outcome of each round. The main difference is that the action is streamed live from a studio or a land-based casino, creating a more interactive and engaging experience for players.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Advantages Disadvantages – Authentic casino experience – Limited betting options compared to traditional online roulette – Interact with real dealers and other players – Slower pace of play – No RNG (Random Number Generator) used – Higher minimum bets

House Edge

The house edge in live roulette dealer online can vary depending on the specific rules of the game and the casino you are playing at. On average, the house edge for European roulette is around 2.7%, while the house edge for American roulette is higher at 5.26% due to the additional double zero on the wheel.

Payouts

The payouts in live roulette dealer online are the same as in traditional roulette. For example, a straight bet on a single number pays 35:1, while an even-money bet like red or black pays 1:1. Players can refer to the game’s paytable to see the specific payouts online casino live dealer roulette 24 for each type of bet.

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