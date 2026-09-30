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Valentino Tote Bags in Order: Starting at Rockstud Mini Shopping, Ending at Panthea

Of everything a luxury house produces, the tote is the least romantic and usually the most used. A laptop has to fit, the commute has to be survived, and the bag still has to look like it cost what it cost. The answer from Valentino Garavani is a small, clearly graded set of shopping bags rather than a sprawling category, which makes the choice easier than it looks. Below, the ladder is walked from the most accessible piece upward, the gaps between rungs are explained, and the tote names that fill search results but can no longer be bought new are flagged. These are prices observed in the market during 2026 research, not entries from an official price list. Take them as orientation rather than as a quotation.

What counts as a tote here

The house says “shopping” where most shoppers say tote, and once you know that the category is easy to navigate. The crossbody idea has no category page of its own, but Totes is a real destination in the brand’s navigation, alongside Shoulder Bags, Top Handle Bags, Clutches, Wallets and Small Leather Goods. What sits there is narrower than the shoulder shelf. Three current pieces carry the category: the Rockstud Mini Shopping bag, the VLogo Signature Shopping bags and the Jean medium shopping bag. Two names that dominate tote searches are no longer part of it, as set out below. Everything in the current group is made in Italy, a detail the brand states on its product pages.

Rockstud valentino shoulder bag Mini Shopping: the entry piece

For a valentino tote bag that does not go deep into four figures, this is the piece. Prices observed in 2026 start at $1,390 for grainy calfskin or suede, reach $1,490 in raffia, and continue to $1,750 in laminated calfskin and $1,850 in pony-effect calfskin. Across that spread the model and the size hold steady, and only the surface moves. Most Valentino pricing follows from that single fact, which makes it the most useful thing to know before comparing listings. Its pyramid studs were introduced in Fall 2010, under then co-creative directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, first seen on footwear and drawn from the rusticated stonework of Roman architecture. It is the only tote in the entry band, which makes it the piece most first-time buyers of valentino bags end up handling.

VLogo Signature Shopping: the middle of the ladder

Move up and the VLogo Signature shopping bags take over, observed in 2026 at $2,650 to $3,750 in suede or soft leather. VLogo Signature is the house’s contemporary “V” emblem used as hardware and closure, running across clutches, bucket, bowling and shopping bags, so the tote belongs to a coherent family. The cheapest pieces in the range sit in that family too, with grainy calfskin clutches at $650 to $790 and a moire clutch at $750, so the emblem by itself signals nothing about price. As a tote it sits roughly a thousand dollars above Rockstud Mini Shopping, a gap paid for in size and softer materials. Anyone wanting a bag that reads as Valentino without studs has the obvious answer here. A mini bucket in nappa at $1,450 sits alongside it if the shopping shape is more than you need.

Jean medium shopping bag: the highest rung on offer

Observed in 2026, the most expensive current shopping bag is the Jean medium, in nappa chevron at $3,650. Chevron construction runs through the house’s leather goods; here it brings a directional surface on a straightforward tote silhouette. At that price the bag sits at the top of the mid band, just below the $3,700 threshold where the top band begins. Compare it against the upper VLogo Signature shopping bags at $3,750, because the two overlap almost exactly on price while looking nothing alike. The overlap is revealing, because the house builds a range as parallel families at similar prices rather than one escalating ladder. The choice between them is about surface preference rather than quality tier.

The tote ladder at prices observed in 2026

The table lays the shopping bags out in order, with the material each price was recorded in and a note on availability. Two rows appear because they are not buyable new, since both names still dominate search results. Read the current rows as a 2026 market snapshot rather than an official tariff. The full spread is $1,390 to $3,750, broad but not extreme for one category. Material and size do all the work within it, and no current tote goes far into the top band above $3,700. It is a deliberate choice, since totes here are working bags and the house saves its spectacle for elsewhere.

Model Material recorded Observed price, 2026 (USD) Status Rockstud Mini Shopping Grainy calfskin or suede $1,390 Currently offered Rockstud Mini Shopping In raffia $1,490 In the current line Rockstud Mini Shopping In laminated calfskin $1,750 Currently offered Rockstud Mini Shopping In pony-effect calfskin $1,850 Currently offered VLogo Signature Shopping Soft leather or suede $2,650-3,750 Currently offered Jean Medium Shopping Nappa chevron $3,650 In the current line One Stud large tote Nappa leather $1,695 from a third-party retailer Archive; not officially offered VLogo Escape tote Hammered leather, or quilted Not offered new Discontinued; resale only

Tote names you cannot buy new

Two well-known totes are worth understanding before you go hunting for them. The One Stud tote, built around a single oversized stud, is not in the brand’s current filters, and a large nappa version observed at $1,695 was listed by a third-party retailer rather than offered officially, so treat it as archive. The VLogo Escape tote is reported as discontinued by a resale platform, having been made in hammered or quilted leather with double handles, a removable strap and gold-tone hardware, and it survives on the secondary market only. Other familiar names are in the same position, since Roman Stud, Supervee and Stud Sign are absent from the current filters, and a small Roman Stud handle bag observed at $3,550 was flagged as reserved rather than orderable. That does not make those bags inferior, only that owning one means buying pre-owned. That changes what you check, where you buy and, usually, the price.

How Panthea fits, and why it is not a tote

Panthea sits at the top of every Valentino price conversation, and it belongs in a tote guide mainly to mark the ceiling. Observed 2026 prices run from $3,800 for chevron nappa or suede to $5,650 in python, $7,600 in ostrich and $7,900 embroidered, making it the most expensive current family. It is filed as a shoulder bag rather than a shopping bag, and that is exactly the point, because the house does not build its most expensive pieces as totes. If your budget reaches Panthea money and you still want to carry a laptop, buy two bags rather than one. Exotic skins also bring obligations, because python and ostrich need professional care and are unforgiving of daily use. A tote earns its price through hours carried, which is a different kind of value.

Choosing one, and caring for it

Surface decides it, because every current shopping bag is competent as a container. Grainy calfskin is the most forgiving option and the easiest to live with. Suede and raffia look better and complain more, and both want distance from water and oils, with suede brushed dry and protected by spray. The most care goes to laminated, metallic and pony-effect finishes, because the failure point is the coating rather than the leather under it, so abrasion against desks and car seats is what ages them. General luxury-leather practice, rather than brand instruction, is to wipe nappa and calfskin with a soft dry cloth, use a nappa cream, blot stains instead of rubbing, and let a damp bag air dry away from heat. Store it in its dust bag, lightly stuffed, cool and dark, and leave the hardware alone, since antique-brass and light-gold plating wears through if polished.

A short note on the house itself

Some context helps when you are spending this much. Valentino Garavani started the house in Rome in 1960 with Giancarlo Giammetti, and the creative headquarters are still there. Having sold the company in 1998 and retired from design in 2007 with a final couture show in January 2008, the founder died on 19 January 2026 aged 93, so no bag sold today passed through his hands. Mayhoola for Investments owns the business, having taken 70 percent in 2012, alongside Kering, which acquired 30 percent in July 2023 with a stated intention to take full ownership by 2028. Per the most recent confirmable reporting, Alessandro Michele has been creative director since 2024, succeeding Pierpaolo Piccioli. Last of all, keep the two apart: this house is entirely separate from Mario Valentino of Naples, and only its bags carry VALENTINO GARAVANI on the interior tag.

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