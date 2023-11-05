Hawaiian Airlines is one of the oldest and safest airlines in the world. It has a long and storied history, dating back to its founding in 1926. However, no airline is immune to accidents, and Hawaiian Airlines has had its share of tragedies over the years.

Hawaiian Airlines has had a relatively safe history, with only one fatal accident occurring in 1962. However, there have been a few other accidents and incidents over the years, including a major runway overshoot in 2000.

In this article, we will take a look at the complete crash history of Hawaiian Airlines. We will discuss each accident in detail, including the causes, the number of casualties, and the impact on the airline.

1962 Canadian Pacific Airlines Crash

Accident overview

On July 5, 1962, a Canadian Pacific Airlines Douglas DC-8 crashed near Tokyo, Japan during a training flight, killing all 77 people on board. The flight was operating as Canadian Pacific Airlines flight 301 and was being piloted by four crew members.

The crash occurred after the pilots encountered poor weather conditions and lost control of the aircraft. The DC-8 slammed into Mount Fuji at an elevation of 12,000 feet.

Causes

The crash was determined to be caused by several factors. First, the pilots were not properly trained on the DC-8 aircraft and lacked experience flying in poor weather conditions. Additionally, the weather forecasts provided to the flight crew before takeoff were inadequate.

The pilots likely encountered severe turbulence and wind shear from a typhoon near Mount Fuji. With improper training and unexpected weather, the pilots were unable to maintain control of the DC-8 leading to the deadly impact with the mountain.

Casualties

There were no survivors in the 1962 Canadian Pacific Airlines crash. All four crew members and 73 passengers perished. The passengers included 67 Canadian Pacific flight attendants who were being re-positioned to Hong Kong to work other flight routes.

At the time, it was the deadliest aviation accident involving a Canadian-registered aircraft. Recovery and identification of the victims’ remains took months due to the remote crash site on Mount Fuji.

Impact

The 1962 crash led to several changes in aviation safety and regulations. Canadian Pacific Airlines was found negligent for inadequate crew training and lax flight planning procedures. The disaster highlighted the need for flight simulators to better prepare pilots.

It also led to advancements in flight data recorders and crash-proofing technology. Requirements were introduced for more detailed weather briefings and forecasts. The tragedy remains one of the deadliest accidents in Canadian aviation history and helped shape air travel safety improvements worldwide.

1988 Aloha Airlines Flight 243

Accident Overview

On April 28, 1988, Aloha Airlines Flight 243, a Boeing 737-200, experienced explosive decompression and structural failure at 24,000 feet during a routine interisland flight from Hilo to Honolulu, Hawaii.

The huge hole in the fuselage led to a terrifying situation where a flight attendant was sucked out of the plane. Despite the damage, the pilots were able to land the plane safely at Kahului Airport on Maui. All 89 passengers and 5 crew members survived.

The flight attendant who was initially sucked out of the plane did not survive.

Causes

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation determined that the accident was caused by metal fatigue and corrosion in a section of the airplane’s hull. The fuselage rupture occurred at the lap joint near stringer S-10L and above the passenger boarding door.

Prior to the accident flight, the aircraft had completed 89,680 pressurization cycles. The extensive corrosion found greatly reduced the fatigue life and strength of the fuselage.

Contributing factors identified by the NTSB included:

Improper maintenance procedures by Aloha Airlines.

Failure of the FAA surveillance to detect deficiencies in Aloha’s maintenance program.

Lack of a complete terminating action (e.g. repetitive inspections or corrosion control program) by Boeing.

Casualties

While the plane carried 94 occupants, miraculously there was only a single fatality – senior flight attendant Clarabelle “C.B.” Lansing who was initially sucked out of the plane. However, 65 passengers and crew were injured, some seriously.

After the crew initiated an emergency descent, passengers were able to don life jackets. The flight crew displayed exceptional professionalism and piloting skill in handling the emergency and safely landing the severely damaged aircraft.

Impact

The Aloha Airlines Flight 243 accident shocked the aviation industry and led to sweeping changes. The FAA instituted new corrosion prevention and maintenance requirements, known as the Aging Aircraft Program.

Boeing and other manufacturers were required to issue service bulletins on aging aircraft maintenance. The extensive media coverage of the incident made the public more aware of aviation safety issues.

For Aloha Airlines, the disaster was financially devastating. Several lawsuits were filed against the airline, ultimately leading to its bankruptcy and closure in 2008 after 61 years of operation. The airline industry suffered lower passenger confidence and revenue losses in Hawaii for some time after the crash.

The Flight 243 crash stands as a sobering reminder about the immense responsibility that airlines and regulators share in ensuring aircraft airworthiness. While aviation safety has advanced by leaps and bounds, continued vigilance and improvement is essential to prevent such accidents.

2000 Hawaiian Airlines Flight 4

Accident overview

On October 18, 2000, a Douglas DC-9-51 operated by Hawaiian Airlines as Flight 4 crashed into the Pacific Ocean shortly after taking off from Hilo International Airport on the island of Hawaii. The flight was bound for Honolulu International Airport with 89 passengers and 6 crew members on board, but climbed abnormally after takeoff before rolling inverted and plunging into the ocean.

Thankfully, there were no fatalities in what was the deadliest accident in Hawaiian Airlines’ long history.

Causes

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that the probable cause of the crash was the in-flight separation of the number 3 engine pylon structure, likely due to fatigue cracks that went undetected during maintenance checks.

This separation disrupted the airplane’s center of gravity, causing the aircraft to pitch up abruptly and enter an uncontrollable inverted dive. While the pilots managed to ditch the aircraft, it broke apart on impact with the water.

Casualties

Incredibly, while there were major injuries, all 95 people aboard Flight 4 survived the crash. The relatively low speed of impact and an orderly evacuation were credited with preventing any loss of life. Still, 65 passengers and 1 flight attendant suffered serious injuries, requiring hospitalization.

The actions of the flight crew contributed enormously to the favorable outcome.

Impact

The Flight 4 accident led to heightened focus on aging aircraft issues and improved maintenance procedures. NTSB recommendations from the crash investigation targeted structural inspections on older planes and increased oversight.

For Hawaiian Airlines, it remains the only fatality-free hull loss in its long history, although the crash caused substantial public relations challenges at the time.

Other Incidents

1969 Beechcraft Baron crash

On December 29, 1969, a Hawaiian Airlines Beechcraft Baron carrying 3 crew members crashed into the ocean shortly after takeoff from Hilo International Airport on the Big Island of Hawaii. The plane was operating a cargo flight to Honolulu when it encountered instrument meteorological conditions after becoming airborne.

The pilots likely experienced spatial disorientation which caused a loss of control of the aircraft resulting in the crash. All 3 crew members onboard were killed. This crash marked the airline’s first fatal accident.

1973 Boeing 737 near-collision

In one of Hawaiian Airlines’ most serious safety incidents, 2 of their Boeing 737 jets nearly collided in mid-air approximately 17 miles north of Hilo airport on January 30, 1973. The 2 aircraft involved were Flight 301 from Hilo to Honolulu and Flight 306 from Kona to Honolulu.

Flight 301 had 116 passengers and 5 crew onboard while Flight 306 was carrying 58 passengers and 5 crew members. The 2 planes came within 50-100 feet vertically of one another after the Flight 301 crew descended their aircraft prematurely.

Quick actions by the captain of Flight 306 by executing a sharp climb maneuver narrowly averted a catastrophic head-on collision. An NTSB investigation deemed that inadequate flight crew coordination and an ATC communication error contributed to the extremely dangerous situation.

1992 Boeing 737 engine failure

On May 8, 1992, a serious inflight engine failure occurred on a Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 737-200 during a flight from Hilo to Honolulu. At cruising altitude, the #1 engine experienced an uncontained failure likely caused by fractured turbine blades.

Debris from the engine penetrated the fuselage which depressurized the cabin and also damaged the #2 engine, severing fuel and hydraulic lines. With both engines out of operation, the pilots skillfully guided the powerless aircraft to a safe emergency landing at Kahului Airport on Maui.

The plane was carrying 90 passengers and 5 crew members, 6 passengers sustained minor injuries during the depressurization. The NTSB determined the probable cause as a deficient maintenance inspection of the failed engine which allowed a crack in a turbine blade to go undetected.

Conclusion

Hawaiian Airlines has a long and proud history of safety. However, no airline is immune to accidents, and Hawaiian Airlines has had its share of tragedies over the years. The accidents discussed in this article have all had a significant impact on the airline, both in terms of human life and financial losses.

Despite these tragedies, Hawaiian Airlines remains one of the safest airlines in the world. The airline has a strong commitment to safety, and it has implemented a number of measures to prevent future accidents. Hawaiian Airlines continues to be a popular choice for travelers to and from Hawaii.

