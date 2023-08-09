Looking to train in mixed martial arts while visiting or living in Hawaii’s capital city? This guide covers the top MMA gyms in Honolulu for high quality instruction and facilities.

We’ll provide an overview of MMA’s growth in Hawaii along with the benefits of training. Then profile the leading gyms, classes, amenities, costs and more so you can find your perfect Honolulu MMA gym.

The MMA Scene in Honolulu

Honolulu, the capital city of Hawaii, is not only known for its stunning beaches and beautiful landscapes but also for its thriving mixed martial arts (MMA) scene.

With a growing number of MMA gyms and a strong community of fighters and fans, Honolulu has become a hub for all things MMA. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the popularity and growth of MMA in Honolulu, the different styles and systems taught, and the benefits of MMA training.

Popularity and Growth of MMA

MMA has gained immense popularity in Honolulu in recent years. The city has seen a significant increase in the number of gyms offering MMA classes and an influx of enthusiastic individuals joining these gyms. This rise in popularity can be attributed to the success of local fighters who have made their mark in the professional MMA circuit. Their achievements have inspired many to take up the sport and train in the art of MMA.

Furthermore, the emergence of high-profile MMA events, such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator MMA, has also contributed to the growth of the sport in Honolulu. These events have drawn large crowds and generated a buzz around MMA, attracting both new fans and aspiring fighters.

Styles and Systems Taught

The MMA gyms in Honolulu offer a diverse range of styles and systems to cater to the different needs and interests of their members. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), Muay Thai, Boxing, Wrestling, and Judo are some of the primary disciplines taught in these gyms. This variety allows individuals to explore different aspects of MMA and develop a well-rounded skill set.

Many gyms also offer specialized programs for beginners, intermediate, and advanced practitioners. These programs focus on developing fundamental techniques, improving physical fitness, and enhancing mental discipline. Whether you are a complete beginner or an experienced fighter, there is a program tailored to your skill level.

Benefits of MMA Training

Training in MMA offers numerous benefits for both physical and mental well-being. First and foremost, MMA is an excellent form of exercise that helps improve cardiovascular endurance, strength, and flexibility. The intense workouts and drills involved in MMA training can lead to significant weight loss and increased muscle tone.

Additionally, MMA training promotes self-defense skills and enhances self-confidence. Learning various martial arts techniques empowers individuals to protect themselves and others in real-life situations. The mental aspect of MMA training is equally important, as it instills discipline, focus, and resilience. These qualities can be applied not only in the gym but also in various aspects of life.

Moreover, the camaraderie and sense of community in MMA gyms create a supportive and motivating environment. Training alongside like-minded individuals fosters teamwork, friendship, and a sense of belonging. Many people find that the social aspect of MMA training is just as rewarding as the physical and mental benefits.

Best MMA Gyms in Honolulu

Gracie Technics Jiu-Jitsu Academy



Gracie Technics Jiu-Jitsu Academy is one of the top MMA gyms in Honolulu. Founded by the legendary Gracie family, this academy offers world-class training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, and mixed martial arts.

With a team of experienced instructors and state-of-the-art facilities, Gracie Technics is the perfect place for both beginners and advanced fighters to sharpen their skills. Whether you’re looking to compete or simply want to get in shape, Gracie Technics has a program for you.

Hawaii Elite MMA Academy



Hawaii Elite MMA Academy is another excellent choice for MMA training in Honolulu. With a focus on combining traditional martial arts with modern techniques, this gym offers a well-rounded approach to MMA.

Their team of expert coaches includes professional fighters who provide personalized training to help you reach your goals. From striking to grappling, Hawaii Elite MMA Academy has a comprehensive curriculum that caters to all skill levels. With a friendly and supportive atmosphere, it’s a great place to train and meet like-minded individuals.

Island Jiu Jitsu



If Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is your main focus, Island Jiu Jitsu is the place to be. This gym is known for its high-quality instruction and welcoming community.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or an experienced practitioner, the instructors at Island Jiu Jitsu will guide you through the techniques and strategies of this ground-based martial art.

The gym offers a range of classes, including Gi and No-Gi sessions, as well as open mat sessions for additional practice. With a strong emphasis on technique and self-defense, Island Jiu Jitsu is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to improve their BJJ skills.

K-Team Martial Arts



K-Team Martial Arts is a well-established MMA gym in Honolulu that caters to fighters of all levels. Led by Kru Jeff, a seasoned Muay Thai practitioner, this gym focuses on striking techniques and conditioning.

The classes at K-Team Martial Arts are designed to improve your striking skills, footwork, and overall fitness.

The gym offers a supportive and encouraging environment, making it a great place for beginners to start their MMA journey. Whether you’re aiming to compete or simply want to learn self-defense, K-Team Martial Arts has something for everyone.

Muay Boran Hawaii



If you’re specifically interested in Muay Thai, Muay Boran Hawaii is the gym for you. Led by Kru Ong, a highly experienced Muay Thai instructor, this gym offers authentic training in the art of eight limbs.

Muay Boran Hawaii focuses on traditional Muay Thai techniques, including strikes, clinching, and knee and elbow strikes.

The gym provides a supportive and friendly environment where students can learn and progress at their own pace. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced fighter, Muay Boran Hawaii is dedicated to helping you reach your full potential.

Relson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu



Relson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu is a renowned MMA gym that specializes in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Led by Master Relson Gracie, this gym offers top-notch instruction in the art of ground fighting.

The instructors at Relson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu focus on teaching self-defense techniques that are applicable in real-life situations.

With a friendly and supportive atmosphere, students of all levels can train in a safe and encouraging environment. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to compete, Relson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu provides a comprehensive training program that will help you improve your skills and build confidence.

808 Fight Factory



808 Fight Factory is a premier MMA gym in Honolulu that offers a wide range of classes for fighters of all levels.

From Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to Muay Thai, MMA, and fitness classes, 808 Fight Factory has something for everyone. With a team of experienced instructors and a fully-equipped facility, this gym provides a professional training environment.

Whether you’re an aspiring fighter or just want to get in shape, 808 Fight Factory offers a welcoming and supportive community where you can achieve your goals.

Classes and Instruction

When it comes to MMA gyms in Honolulu, you’ll find a variety of classes and instruction options to choose from. Whether you’re a beginner looking to learn the basics or an experienced fighter looking to improve your skills, there’s something for everyone.

Group Classes for All Levels

One of the great things about MMA gyms in Honolulu is the availability of group classes for all levels. Whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned pro, you can find a class that suits your needs.

These group classes typically include a mix of striking, grappling, and conditioning exercises to give you a well-rounded MMA training experience. You’ll have the opportunity to train alongside other like-minded individuals, learn from experienced instructors, and push yourself to new limits.

Private and Personal Training

If you prefer a more personalized approach to your MMA training, many gyms in Honolulu offer private and personal training sessions.

These sessions are tailored to your specific goals and abilities, allowing you to receive one-on-one instruction and guidance from a skilled trainer. Whether you want to work on improving your technique, focus on specific areas of your game, or simply prefer the individualized attention, private and personal training can be a great option.

Kids and Family Programs

MMA gyms in Honolulu understand that martial arts training can benefit people of all ages, including kids and families. Many gyms offer specialized programs for children, teaching them the fundamentals of MMA in a safe and structured environment.

These programs focus on building confidence, discipline, and respect while also promoting physical fitness and self-defense skills. It’s a great way for kids and families to bond, stay active, and learn valuable life skills.

Specialized Workshops

In addition to regular classes, many MMA gyms in Honolulu also offer specialized workshops and seminars. These workshops may focus on specific techniques, strategies, or aspects of MMA training.

They often bring in guest instructors or experts in the field to provide unique insights and perspectives. Attending these workshops can be a fantastic way to expand your knowledge, learn from the best, and take your skills to the next level.

Amenities and Features

Conditioning Equipment

When choosing an MMA gym in Honolulu, one of the key factors to consider is the availability of top-notch conditioning equipment. A great gym will have a wide range of cardio machines, such as treadmills, stationary bikes, and rowing machines, to help you improve your overall fitness level.

Additionally, look for gyms that offer a variety of strength training equipment, including free weights, kettlebells, and resistance machines. These amenities will ensure that you have everything you need to stay in peak physical condition for your MMA training.

Full-Sized Octagons

Another important feature to look for in an MMA gym is the presence of full-sized octagons. Training in an octagon will give you a more realistic experience and help you get accustomed to the unique angles and dimensions of a real fight.

Working out in a space that replicates the actual competition environment will not only improve your technique and spatial awareness but also boost your confidence when stepping into the ring.

Heavy and Punching Bags

Heavy and punching bags are essential tools for honing your striking skills. Look for a gym that offers a variety of bag options, such as heavy bags, speed bags, and double-end bags.

These bags will allow you to practice different techniques, improve your accuracy, and develop power in your strikes. Having access to a range of bag types will help you tailor your training sessions to focus on specific areas of improvement.

Showers and Locker Rooms

After an intense MMA training session, having access to showers and locker rooms is crucial. Look for gyms that provide clean and well-maintained facilities where you can freshen up and store your belongings securely.

A gym with spacious locker rooms and plenty of showers will ensure that you can comfortably transition from your workout to the rest of your day without any hassle.

Costs and Membership Options

When considering joining an MMA gym in Honolulu, it’s important to be aware of the costs and membership options available. Here, we’ll break down the various options so you can choose the one that best suits your needs and budget.

Drop-in and Trial Classes

If you’re unsure about committing to a long-term membership, many MMA gyms offer drop-in and trial classes. These classes give you the opportunity to experience the gym’s facilities, meet the instructors, and get a taste of the training before making a decision.

Drop-in rates can range from $15 to $30 per class, depending on the gym and the length of the session. It’s a great way to dip your toes into the world of MMA without a long-term commitment.

Monthly Membership Rates

For those looking to train regularly, monthly membership rates are often the most cost-effective option. These rates typically vary depending on the gym’s location, facilities, and reputation.

On average, you can expect to pay between $100 and $200 per month for a full membership. Some gyms may offer lower rates for specific age groups, such as students or seniors. It’s always a good idea to inquire about any discounts that may be available.

Discounts and Deals

Many MMA gyms in Honolulu offer discounts and deals to attract new members or reward loyal ones. Keep an eye out for special promotions, such as discounted rates for signing up for a longer commitment or bundled packages that include additional perks like nutrition consultations or personal training sessions. These deals can help you save money while getting the most out of your training experience.

Payment Plans

To make membership more affordable, some MMA gyms offer flexible payment plans. Instead of paying the full amount upfront, you may have the option to break it down into monthly installments. This can be especially helpful for those on a tight budget or who prefer to manage their expenses more easily. Make sure to inquire about any additional fees or charges that may be associated with payment plans, such as processing fees or interest.

Conclusion

Training in MMA while in Honolulu allows you to experience Hawaii’s fighting culture while improving your skills. This guide outlined the top gyms, classes, amenities and prices so you can start your MMA journey.

Whether you’re a traveling enthusiast or local looking for elite instruction, Honolulu has an amazing MMA gym suited for you. Get ready to train hard and embrace the art of fighting in paradise!

Sharing is caring!