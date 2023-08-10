Looking to spend quality time with adorable, adoptable cats while sipping coffee in Honolulu? This comprehensive guide covers all the purr-fect cat cafes in Oahu’s capital city.

For a quick overview: Honolulu has three main cat cafes – Hawaii Cat Cafe, Aloha Kitty Cafe and Popoki + Tea. At these cafes you can enjoy the companionship of rescue cats while relaxing with food and drinks.

Read on for detailed profiles of each cafe, including history, adoption programs, reservations, amenities, menu options, reviews and more. We’ll also provide tips for visiting with kids or groups and overview other cat interaction opportunities around Oahu.

Hawaii Cat Cafe: West Oahu’s Cat Hangout

Cat lovers, rejoice! Hawaii Cat Cafe in Kalihi offers the purrfect combination of cuddly kitties and tropical vibes. As Honolulu’s original cat cafe, this one-of-a-kind spot opened in January 2021 to provide a homey space for cat adoption and play.

Stepping into the adapted warehouse, you’ll find a lush indoor/outdoor cafe decorated in soothing greens with local accents. Friendly cats roam freely, ready to accept pets, treats, and snuggles from customers. Separate private rooms allow singular cat time.

Pay the reasonable $10 entry fee then order Hawaiian-grown coffee, teas, baked goods or snacks to enjoy while bonding with the felines. The entry cost goes towards care expenses for the shelter and foster cats awaiting forever homes.

With limited capacity per session, reservations are key for an enjoyable experience. The staff provides profiles on each cat’s history and personality to help match guests with the perfect furry companion. You’ll leave with a full heart, having supported rescue animals in a joyful setting.

Nestled in an unexpected Kalihi location, Hawaii Cat Cafe provides a calm oasis from busy Honolulu. It’s ideal for recharging, enjoying quiet time with a cuddly kitten, or introducing kids to gentle cats.

So unwind in a tropical cafe while making new four-legged friends at Hawaii’s original cat play space and adoption center. You’ll find the true spirit of aloha among the feline residents of Hawaii Cat Cafe. It’s the cat’s meow!

Popoki + Tea: Coffee and Cats in Kaimuki

Tucked away in a cozy Kaimuki cottage, Popoki + Tea offers the ultimate combination of cuddly cats and local coffee and tea. This cat cafe opened in late 2021 and provides a welcoming adoption and play space for rescued cats from Oahu.

The homey interior, complete with plush chairs, soft music, and smells of freshly baked goods, creates a relaxing vibe. Visitors can unwind with a hot drink while having fun with energetic kittens or chilling out with sleepy senior cats. Shelter cats roam freely, with separate quarters if they need quiet time.

The $12 entry fee goes towards vet bills, food, litter, and other care for the cats while they wait to get adopted. The staff provides profiles on each cat’s personality to help find the perfect match. While snuggling with the cats, you’ll get your zen on and know you’re supporting a good cause.

With limited capacity per session, be sure to make reservations for this popular Kaimuki spot online. Popoki + Tea offers a heartwarming experience, ideal for kitty lovers, first dates, family visits, or solo relaxation. Meet Oahu’s cutest rescue cats in a coffee house setting!

So come grab a latte, make a new furry friend, and find your inner aloha spirit at Popoki + Tea cat cafe. You’ll leave brightened from the purr-fect cat therapy in this paws-itively delightful space.

Aloha Kitty Cafe If you’re a cat lover visiting Honolulu, you must check out the new Aloha Kitty Cafe in Ward Village. This cat cafe and adoption center opened in May 2022 as Hawaii’s first permanent establishment where you can sip coffee while cuddling with adoptable kitties. The spacious cafe has a relaxed, cheerful vibe with areas for enjoying food and drinks and separate kitty playrooms. You’ll find adorable cats from local shelters roaming around looking for affection and their forever homes. The $10 entrance fee goes towards care and adoption efforts. The friendly staff can answer questions about the cats’ backgrounds and personalities to help make the perfect adoption match. And if you can’t take a kitty home, you can still brighten their day with pets, toys, and treats! With its expansive indoor and outdoor seating, Aloha Kitty Cafe is an ideal spot to take a coffee break or let kids meet the cuddly cats. It’s a uniquely Hawaiian experience that supports animal welfare. Just be prepared to fall in love with a furry friend! So come meet the island’s cutest kitties at Aloha Kitty Cafe in Ward Village. You’ll leave with a warmer heart and some new four-legged friends. It’s a purrfectly magical place for cat lovers of all ages.

Visiting Cat Cafes with Kids or Groups

When it comes to visiting cat cafes in Honolulu with kids or groups, there are a few key things to consider. These unique establishments offer a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to enjoy the company of adorable feline friends while sipping on their favorite beverages. Here are some important aspects to keep in mind for an enjoyable experience:

Kid and Family Friendly Environment

Most cat cafes in Honolulu strive to create a kid and family-friendly environment. They understand the importance of providing a safe and enjoyable experience for children. These cafes have carefully selected cats that are friendly and comfortable around kids. The staff is trained to ensure that both children and cats have a positive interaction. Parents can relax knowing that their little ones are in a secure environment where they can learn about cats and enjoy their company.

Making Group Reservations

If you are planning to visit a cat cafe with a group of friends or family members, it’s a good idea to make a reservation in advance. This ensures that the cafe can accommodate your entire group and provide the best experience possible.

Group reservations also help the cafe staff prepare for your visit and make any necessary arrangements. You can easily make a reservation by calling the cafe directly or checking their website for online booking options.

Private Events for Large Parties

For larger groups or special occasions, some cat cafes in Honolulu offer private event options. These events allow you to have exclusive access to the cafe and its resident cats. It’s a great way to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, or any other special event with your loved ones.

Private events often include additional services such as personalized decorations, catering options, and dedicated staff members to ensure a memorable experience.

Games and Activities for Kids

Cat cafes in Honolulu often provide games and activities specifically designed for kids. These engaging activities allow children to interact with the cats in a fun and educational way. From puzzle toys to interactive play sessions, there are plenty of options to keep kids entertained and create lasting memories. Some cafes even offer craft stations where kids can create cat-themed artwork to take home as a souvenir of their visit.

Visiting a cat cafe with kids or groups can be a fantastic experience. It offers the opportunity to bond with adorable cats while enjoying quality time with loved ones. Whether you’re looking for a family outing or planning a group event, Honolulu’s cat cafes have something special to offer.

More Ways to Interact with Cats in Honolulu

While cat cafes are a popular destination for cat lovers in Honolulu, there are plenty of other ways to interact with these furry friends if you are unable to visit a cafe. Whether you’re a local resident or just visiting the city, here are some alternative options to consider:

Volunteering Opportunities if Not Visiting a Cafe

If you’re unable to visit a cat cafe, volunteering at a local animal organization can be a great way to spend time with cats while also making a positive impact. There are several organizations in Honolulu that are always in need of volunteers to help care for and socialize with cats.

Volunteer as a shelter cat caretaker:

Hawaiian Humane Society allows volunteers 16+ years old to help care for shelter cats. Duties include feeding, cleaning, socializing and helping cats get adopted. It’s a great way to spend time with the cats.

Other shelters like Paws of Hawaii and Hawaiian Island Humane Society also need volunteers to care for their rescue cats.

Foster cats through local organizations:

Fostering provides temporary homes for shelter cats not ready for adoption. You take care of them for a few weeks or months until they are healthy and socialized.

Groups like Feline Foundation of Maui, Oahu SPCA, and All Paws on Deck Kauai have foster programs to sign up for.

Donate cat supplies:

Donating food, litter, toys or other items helps shelters and foster families care for cats in need. Drop off donations at Hawaii Humane Society, Kauai Humane Society or other non-profits assisting Oahu cats.

Petting and Playing with Cats at Pet Stores

Many pet stores in Honolulu have designated areas where visitors can interact with cats that are available for adoption. These areas are typically designed to allow visitors to play, pet, and get to know the cats in a comfortable and safe environment. It’s a great way to spend some time with cats, and who knows, you may even find your new feline friend!

Local Animal Shelter Volunteering

Another way to interact with cats in Honolulu is by volunteering at a local animal shelter. Shelters often have dedicated areas where volunteers can spend time with the cats, helping them to socialize and providing them with much-needed attention. This not only benefits the cats but also gives you a chance to learn more about cat behavior and care.

Adopting a Cat from a Shelter

If you’re ready to welcome a furry friend into your home, adopting a cat from a shelter is a wonderful option. There are many cats in shelters in Honolulu that are looking for their forever homes. By adopting, you not only provide a loving home for a cat in need but also free up space in the shelter for more cats to be rescued.

Remember, adopting a cat is a long-term commitment, so make sure you’re fully prepared to provide the care and love they need. Research different shelters in Honolulu, visit them, and find the perfect feline companion for you.

So, even if you can’t visit a cat cafe, there are still plenty of ways to interact with cats in Honolulu. Whether it’s through volunteering, petting cats at pet stores, or adopting from a shelter, you can make a positive impact on the lives of these amazing animals.

Conclusion

We hope this guide provides everything you need to plan a paws-itively purrfect cat cafe outing in Honolulu! Spending time with adoptable cats is a great way to support animal welfare while enjoying delicious drinks and food.

The caring staff at Honolulu’s cat-themed cafes have created welcoming spaces where you can unwind with frisky felines. Be sure to review cafe guidelines, call ahead for reservations if needed, and consider adoption!

